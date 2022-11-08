The Northwest dining contract with Aramark is expiring at the end of the 2023 spring semester. Residential Life would like to see a cost reduction and a food quality increase, as well as more restaurant options on campus.
Residential Life said the meal plans offered on campus are changing. Residential Life is proposing for swipes-per-week with the new meal plans.
It will still be a requirement for residents on campus to purchase a meal plan. It is extending to those living in Forest Village as well.
Rose Viau, assistant vice president of Student Affairs: Residential and Auxiliary Services, has been working with this process of bidding on the new contract.
“Well, in our request, we pushed for lower-cost meal plan options, continued and improved food quality and value and different restaurant options on campus,” Viau said.
There is not much happening with the contract as bidding is still taking place. As of Nov. 7, all that is certain in the request of making the dining service on campus better.
It is not known if things like dining dollars will be transferred with the changes to the dining hall contract.
“We had four bids come in. That’s about all that is certain,” Viau said.
The buyer of signage and environmental branding is Benjamin Jermain. Signage and environmental branding consists of designing the signs that are placed around the campus.
“This is an IFB (invitation for bid) to establish a University contract for as-needed construction services for signage and environmental branding,” Jermain said. “These contracts are used for various small construction projects throughout the year.”
He explained the bidding contracts and how they are used for several things throughout the year.
In the specific bid for signage and environmental branding, there are almost 150 pages. These contracts are very thorough and cover what needs to be considered when bidding. Including, instructions, forms and conditions needed to complete the bid.
Viau said the changes will not be confirmed until January. Right now they are going through the bids from companies, but there have not been any decisions reached.
There will be significant changes, but as of now, it is not known what those changes will be. There are goals that Viau said will hopefully be met. One of those changes will be the restaurant options on campus and the quality of food in the dining hall.
The Board of Regents will have to approve of the new dining contract which is estimated to happen sometime between January and March. It is unknown whether or not Aramark, the current provider, will still be the provider next year. If that is the case, there will be less changes regarding dining dollars and similar resources.
Residential Life said the main goal is to reduce the prices considerably for students. Residential Life recognized that a small cut in the price does not make much of a difference, so it is actively fighting for the significant price cut.
There will be more information about this change in the dining hall contract in the beginning of 2023. As of right now, there are only bids and the requests made by Northwest to the companies bidding.
