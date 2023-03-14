Controversy met Student Senate at the March 14 meeting as Furries United at Northwest came forward to seek approval to form a club.
Club representative Travis Rogers came to Senate with a presentation to explain why F.U.N. should be an organization. Rogers is currently the president of Northwest Gaming Club and wants to be the president of F.U.N.
“It is, at its base, a hobby of self expression,” Rogers said. “A sense of community is our main focus. To connect furries together and represent them to Northwest.”
Audience member senior William Anderson attended this meeting to give his input about the formation of F.U.N. Anderson spoke during the discussion time about his negative feelings towards the formation of this club.
“We jeopardize (Northwest’s) credibility to not just current members, but faculty, alumni, community members, Maryville and prospective students,” Anderson said.
During Rogers' presentation, he said this would only be a club of self expression, not the sexual connotation it is normally given.
Anderson rebutted this and said furry culture is full of obscene material despite what this group claims, and told Senate the reason the club should not be formed is because of the logo being the improper use of the Northwest logo and the potential exposure to children.
“Northwest Missouri State is home to the Horace Mann Laboratory School,” Anderson said. “The exposure to sexual behavior to children is not only damaging to a child’s development, but it’s also illegal under federal law.”
Inclusion representative Darren Ross said many members of Senate have reviewed the formation of this club, and it meets all requirements. There is no reason to believe it goes against federal law.
Many of the senators were in favor of approving this club, such as On Campus Representative Kindyl Jones and Lead Green Representative Ciara Mattson.
“We are a public university, so we’re open to having organizations that might be out of our comfort zones,” Mattson said. “I think we should give them the opportunity. They’re trying to show representation, and we should give it to them.”
Senate voted unanimously to approve the formation of F.U.N.
Anderson was not pleased with the turnout of this vote because he believes this is not something to be allowed at Northwest.
“I believe that this is a disgrace and an absolute tragedy to our public university and will only lead to our downfall for society,” Anderson said.
On the other side, Rogers is ready to form this club and bring students who are furries together. He said he hopes the club might even be able to attend a furry convention.
“I’m aware that there were people who were speaking out against me,” Rogers said. “... I want more people to stop hating on furries so much, just because of preconceived thoughts, stuff they were told on the internet.”
Other Student Senate Business:
Block and Bridle was appropriated $1,500 to host a livestock show in Kirksville, Missouri.
Phi Mu Alpha was appropriated $1,010.46 for the Phi Mu Alpha province workshop.
Delaney Stott was sworn in as the Freshman Class Representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.