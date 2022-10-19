Northwest Alumna Cindy Fisher is the creator of Smart Steps Mobile, an app that assists disabled students in the transition from student to adult life.
The app was first released in 2014 and since then has been updated with other versions, with Fisher looking to expand the app into other social skills for autistic students. The app helps disabled students with daily problems they might encounter and solutions to those problems, serving as a daily guide for those who need it.
Fisher, originally from North Kansas City, Missouri, first attended Northwest in 1976. She majored in elementary education and specialized in learning disabilities. Fisher was also a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma and graduated in 1980. She spent the next 40 years teaching special education in the Kansas City area across all levels, from elementary, middle school and high school. She spent eight of those 40 years teaching special education to college students, aged 18 through 21.
Fisher said the idea for the app came to her when she was with students at a community college. One of her autistic students lost his backpack and had to go home without it. Fisher said that he was upset that he lost it and had to leave it behind.
“I wanted him to have ways to be able to figure out what to do in situations like that without getting really upset. Because he was really upset, we had to make him get on the bus to go home,” Fisher said.
Fisher said someone suggested making a flip chart for special education students and the problems they might run into, especially if there was more than one solution, such as more than one place the student could have looked for a lost backpack.
“It was kind of complicated for him to try to memorize or carry around pieces of paper with that information, and so that’s when I realized that this would make a great app,” Fisher said. “So then I started taking business development classes through the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City, and they help entrepreneurs.” Fisher took an entrepreneurship class at UMKC, got a couple grants, and she was on her way.
One of the grants Fisher received for starting up the Smart Steps app was Digital Sandbox, a Kansas City-based grant which gives funding to beginning entrepreneurs. The other was a grant from The LiveWell App Factory, a project based in Atlanta that promotes and funds technology or apps for disabled people.
Fisher found experts to code the app for her, and after a lengthy process, the app was launched in 2014 with another version coming out two years later. Lately, she’s been wanting to expand the services the app can offer. Particularly, she’s been wanting it to branch out into other issues for autistic students, such as dating, social skills and other health-related issues.
Fisher said the app doesn’t have as many users as she’d like and would like to see it expand. She said autistic students tend to date other autistic students so that they understand each other better, and with the app’s planned new features, it could help them work out any relationship issues they might have.
“I’m in the process of doing that, but I’m in the early stages, so I can always use more people because I get really interesting ideas, and people think of different ways to actually use the app,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.