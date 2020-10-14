Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 11
There was a closed investigation for five liquor law violations at Perrin Hall.
Oct. 10
There is an open investigation for stealing at Lot 41.
Oct. 9
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Franken Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Oct. 12
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 500 block of West Halsey Street.
Oct. 11
A summons was issued to Dalton R.C. McDonell, 18, of Easton, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Javon M. Williams, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, for careless and imprudent driving and excessive acceleration on the 500 block of North Buchanan Street.
Oct. 10
A summons was issued to Mitchell D. Lamar, 20, for minor in possession on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
Oct. 9
A summons was issued to Emily M. Boyd, 17, of Kearney, Missouri, and Kennedy G. Corte, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, for minor in possession and Hannah L. Gray, 19, for minor in possession, possession of a fake I.D. and having an open container on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Robert W. Hutton, 21, for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving on the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Oct. 8
A summons was issued to Logan R. Stickler, 22, of Skidmore, Missouri, for failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding on the 200 block of West South Avenue.
A summons was issued to Charles C. Bradham Jr., 52, for wanted on warrant— failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 2900 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for passing counterfeit money on the 900 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Levi N. Ruekert, 27, of Country Club, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Sept. 24
A summons was issued to Jessica S. Davison, 35, for not having a valid driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 600 block of South Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.