Inflation. This daunting word has been trolling the news nationwide and has had a chokehold on not just the price of gas, but also farmers across Nodaway County, especially with harvest season starting soon.
A farmer west of Maryville is faced with relentless challenges that are out of his control within a typical year of farming. As planting season came and went, he noticed the arduous consequences of inflation.
Jason Hull’s operation typically rotates corn, soybeans, and wheat every planting season. This year, corn grew tall in his fields. When planting corn, most farmers will use a nitrogen fertilizer called anhydrous ammonia. According to MU Extension, anhydrous is one of the most effective and efficient sources of nitrogen used for plant growth.
“Anhydrous is twice as much as it was a year ago,” Hull said.
The price went from $80 an acre to $180 an acre, according to MFA Agri Services. Farmers across Missouri had to make the tough decision of whether to invest in anhydrous this year. Hull emphasized how important it was to have good management. Farmers must be honest with themselves to know where they went wrong so they can continue to improve year after year. One reason inflation is so high is due to the supply chain issues that have struggled since COVID-19 began. What would usually take a week to get in is now taking months. It has been difficult to receive supplies.
“You have to break out the pencil or the spreadsheet or whatever and see how it makes sense and make the best situation work for you,” Hull said. “This year is more of a head-scratcher because the price of putting the crop in is so high.”
Regarding inflation, farmers must take input prices into consideration. The local MFA has been working with farmers in all aspects of their farm operations. Jeff Meyer, the locations manager at MFA, has noticed an increase in application charges, freight, delivery costs, and other areas. This has slowly begun to dictate what its customers can spend their money on.
“On the backside of inflation costs, commodity prices are inflated as well. (Farmers are) going to do well if they raise a crop,” Meyer said.
Luckily, this part of the state has been very fortunate with good amounts of rain and sun, so the crops are predicted to make a positive turn for most farmers. Farmers will be able to sell their crops at higher prices.
In the future, Meyer said that food is going to continue to rise in price.
There are 1,859 producers in this county who are faced with this situation; 96% of those producers operate on family farms. This affects not just farmers, but all those who buy food for their families, clothing prices, transportation prices, and everything in between.
“As inputs rise, it causes everything to rise. Input prices for farmers are at historic levels,” Meyer said. “I would say, easily, it’s $300 more an acre to produce corn than last year.”
