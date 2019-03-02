A sexual assault reportedly occurred between 1:45 and 8:30 a.m. at Franken Hall Saturday
The University Police Department received the report from SSM Health St. Francis around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
No information on a suspect has been provided. University Police Chief Clarence Green said officers are still with the victim.
A campus-wide email was sent notifying the public of the incident and asking anyone with additional information to contact the University Police Department.
