Maryville Public Safety:
Nov. 13
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud at the 400 block of East Second Street.
Nov. 16
A summons was issued to Dominick Cravens, 18, from Richmond, Missouri, for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway at the 100 block of West Lieber Street.
Nov. 17
A summons was issued to Jackson Barnes, 22, for possession of drug paraphernalia at the 700 block of West Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Jacob Kelow, 24, for possession of marijuana at the 700 block of West Seventh Street.
Nov. 20
A summons was issued to Tyler Paris, 16, for speeding at the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Jeevan Veeramachanei, 22, for driving while intoxicated and speeding at the 300 block of North Main Street.
Nov. 25
A bicycle was recovered at the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 28
A summons was issued to Issiaha Keegel, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Joseph Everhart, 28, from Skidmore, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
Nov. 29
A summons was issued to Carl Carlson, 37, from Ravenwood, Missouri for careless and imprudent driving at the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 30
A firearm was recovered at the 200 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 1
A ring was recovered at the 200 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 2
A license plate was recovered at the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 300 block of North Market Street.
Dec. 3
A summons was issued to Megan Gaertner, 27, for displaying the plates of another and failure to register a motor vehicle at the 100 block of East Thompson Street.
University Police Department:
Nov. 25
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Roberta Hall.
Dec. 1
There is an ongoing investigation for fraudulent use of a credit card at an unknown location.
