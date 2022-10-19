HANNAH CLAYWELL | News Reporter | @Hannah_9504
The last session of the Northwest Career Pathing Program presentations was with Steven Iwersen, president of Aurora Pointe LLC, Oct. 18.
The Career Pathing Program is a resource for student employees to develop their workforce skills and earn a pay increase for attendance. Students must attend three meetings per semester and then they will earn an increase of $.25/hour annually.
There are different sessions for students to go to with different presentations. Iwersen had a presentation about the capacity to succeed while going through a significant change. Iwersen came up with a strategy called the “C.H.A.O.S. Code.”
The session centered around strategies to succeed in a disrupted world. Iwersen said that there were five major things people need to navigate through a disruption: clarity of purpose, heart, action-orientation, organic collaboration and service.
“What I desire most is for people to see that they don’t have to panic when problems present themselves, but there is a process that can be simple,” Iwersen said.
Focusing on these five core points was something Iwersen said caused people to thrive in uncertain conditions. It was an interactive presentation, with Iwersen asking the student employees several questions throughout the presentation, such as a recent change they had gone through.
“Steven is here today to help us discover the power of positive accountability in action to help us increase our personal success,” Paula McLain, senior human resources generalist, said.
Iwersen talked about how COVID-19 had a major impact on the way people handled the chaos the virus brought with it. He talked about how restaurants handled the restrictions that were put in place. He also talked about the disruption COVID caused for most people in the workplace and how working changed a lot, from having to work from home to losing a job.
“What separates those who become successful from those who just want to be successful is a discipline of mindset and that is to be focused on what’s the positive in what I’m facing,” Iwersen said.
Iwersen also used an Oscar Wilde quote for inspiration. “Without order nothing can exist — without chaos nothing can evolve.” Iwersen used this to show that change is welcome, and there are strategies to handle it.
“Your chaos is the catalyst for your next opportunity,” Iwersen repeated several times in the presentation. This was a phrase he thought was extremely important that people knew. It means that in the chaos there is a chance that something positive will come out of it.
Being open to change is another thing that Iwersen finds important. He said opening up to change is what could help advancement in a career or other areas in life.
Iwersen started speaking about this around 15 years ago, and has been all he’s been doing since. He started in many leadership positions, and after about 20 years of helping groups through conflicts, he recognized some patterns and trends. He said he realized he could be sharing these with other people and started doing presentations about conflict to other groups.
“Don’t wait for it, create it,” Iwersen said.
