Horses are boarded at Northwest in the Edward Phillips Memorial Rodeo Arena, an arena that was donated by a widowed wife, Holly, 27 years ago. The arena finds itself amongst conversation that the University may sell the property. The decision to sell will affect more than just the owners whose horses are housed there, but also the Northwest Horseman’s Association by not having a place on campus to practice what they’re teaching.
Dan Haslag, assistant vice president of facility services, said the arena is in the process of finding the value. This has to be done before buyers can begin their part of the conversation. Haslag said it is unclear who appraised the land or the value it is worth.
“I’m not sure what sparked the discussion, but we were approached by a couple different entities interested in acquiring the rodeo property,” Haslag said. He was unaware of who the potential buyers are and why the a sudden interest in buying the facility.
The idea for this arena sparked from working with other fathers whose children were riders at Northwest. The arena features stall barns, run barns, tack rooms, a hay loft, a warm-up arena, and stock area, bull and roping shutes, a crow's nest, a turn-out pasture and an outdoor riding arena.
Shortly before the arena was built, Ed Phillips passed away which led to a quick dedication to his name. This arena is not just a memorial for Ed Phillips, but also a place that provides students an opportunity to continue their passion for horseback riding.
Previously, this arena offered many rodeos and frequently brought in revenue. Today, however, it is primarily used as a boarding place for three or four horses as well as the meeting grounds for the Horseman’s Association.
“What I understand, it is not an expectation that the rodeo arena area acts as a money maker or brings in/serves as an alternative source of revenue,” Haslag said.
This sports club meets every Tuesday and Thursday at the arena to ride horses, with a business meeting once a month. It’s an opportunity for students who aren’t experienced in riding horses to gain confidence in themselves.
After some groundwork of learning the horses and equine safety, they have the opportunity to ride one of the horses available. There are also opportunities for students to compete at various horse shows across surrounding states and host events such as the Fun Show that was hosted last year.
Kodi Haas, an alumni of the organization and Northwest, reached out via email with thoughts regarding the selling of the barn. This arena was a safe haven for Haas during their college years.
“A place for new friendships and students that find horses as more than just a pastime.” Haas said.
It brings a piece of home to the university in a way a picture couldn’t.
“... I enjoyed all that the University barn had to offer and those experiences have led me to be able to share those equine experiences with troubled teens today,” Haas wrote in an email to the Missourian. “Without my ability to utilize the equine setup the University had, I wouldn't be as prepared for my job I hold today as farm and ranch director at a boys ranch for troubled teens.” Haas said.
Mackenzie DuVal, parks and recreation management major and president of the Horseman’s Association, joined her sophomore year as a timid rider. Within the last three years, she said she has narrowed down her interest and dedicated more time to those that meant a lot more to her — especially this club.
DuVal remembers one horse in particular that was boarded at the facility and was not quite ready to be ridden. She spent countless hours building a relationship with this horse. After all this work, she eventually was able to ride.
As president, DuVal has helped mentor students to build their horsemanship. She has been offered the opportunity to share insight into her experiences as someone who has not grown up riding but learned at a later age in life.
“It was so satisfying seeing that lightbulb click in their heads, getting that AHA moment. I felt really excited and proud for these girls,” DuVal said.
The arena has created a place where students and animals can bond. It has been claimed to help provide students to be career ready — day one.
