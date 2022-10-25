Maryville City Council has agreed to contract with HDR Engineering Inc. for engineering services at Mozingo Lake. HDR will work to develop services for a Water Treatment Alternative Analysis and other improvements.
After applying for the grant in June, the city was awarded a $200,000 grant Oct. 17 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This grant will be directed towards the watershed. This grant will help cover the estimated $334,250 project to develop the Quality Assurance Project Plan, purchase and install various pieces of sampling and monitoring equipment and develop a nine-element plan approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The monitoring equipment that will be purchased consists of two buoys that measure the lake temperature profiles over time. The samples will help track algae bloom levels to monitor taste and odor issues. In November of 2019, the city began to experience taste and odor issues which were combated by applying an algaecide in Mozingo Lake. While this does not have a direct impact on current taste and odor issues, it will minimize algae blooms in the future. These blooms have the potential to present cyanobacteria. Now there is a pilot water being built to help combat the water issue in Maryville.The data collected will in turn help build a long term watershed management plan.
“I think it shows that (Department of Natural Resources) and many of our state agencies are working towards helping us solve this long term project,” Mayor Tye Parsons said.
There is a local match of $134,250, and $22,800 is identified as an in-kind administrative service. The remaining amount of $111,450 will be left unbudgeted but is recommended by whoever spoke about it to be an equal split between the Water Sewer Fund and Mozingo Recreation Fund.
There was a kick-off meeting that included city, state and federal officials to begin phase two of the South Main project. However, this meeting — talks of Phase 2 finally emerged. With a new bid being required, City Manager Greg McDanel said the city hopes by spring there will be a new contractor on board. He said the city is required to rebid the contracts for Phase two for construction, administrators and inspection services.
As Phase 1 is now two-thirds of the way complete, it is on track to be finished in the spring. Over the next month, curb work is expected to be completed. This will help ease the concerns of snow plows and dangerous ditches as winter arises. There was also an increase of $47,564 approved to fund Phase 1 of the project. There is $394,576 remaining from the 2021 Certificates of Participation.
Earlier in the meeting, the Maryville Public Works Department approved investment in a new dump truck and street sweeper. The city will be purchasing a used 2010 7400 WorkStar dump truck from T&T Motorsports for $67,000 that went into use during the week of Oct. 10.
Public Works uses a variety of dump trucks for many reasons throughout the city, such as snow plowing, debris hauling and asphalt patching. Matt Smith, director of Public Works, spoke on its behalf at the meeting.
“During the Fiscal Year 2023 budget process, the street maintenance division of Public Works identified the replacement of a dump truck as a critical need,” Smith said.
The City Council also approved a contract through Nodaway Valley Bank that will finance for a new 2021 Ravo 5I Series street sweeper from Red Equipment for $255,000. Public Works currently has a 2002 street sweeper that was refurbished in 2013 which has now reached its useful life and is left inoperable.
“Our storm water is untreated when it goes down the drains and gets discharged into some sort of waterway, whether that be a creek or a river,” Smith said.
This new street sweeper has an expected life of six to seven years before major maintenance is required. The financing will take place over four years, which has been figured into the FY ‘23 budget. Smith said this will make the roads safer and look better.
“Under those guidelines, which were regulated by the state and federal rules that we need to abide by and collecting roadway debris before it makes its way into the pipes, is one of the things we did as a good housekeeping measure,” Smith said.
Public Works will also have a better opportunity to track work orders over time and seeing them on a GIS software called Brightly Software. This asset management software will cost $21, 299.95.
Other City Council Business:
Another one-year agreement was approved by Council members with Nodaway County Economic Development to act as liaison to local businesses on behalf of the city. It will be focused on business recruitment and retention.
City Council members approved of a contract with Premier Pyrotechnics up to $40,000 for the Fourth of July Firework Display scheduled for July 1. There will be a gift of an increase of 15% in product because of the early order. The city is currently searching for entertainment and activity sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.