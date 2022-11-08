Maryville residents and Northwest students alike can recall the closing of Board Game Cafe — a popular cafe on Main Street where customers could enjoy a cup of coffee and pass the time playing a wide range of board games. When the Board Game Cafe closed at the end of 2021, the building it was in stayed vacant for months, up until a couple of weeks ago.
The address is now the home of The Perk, a coffee shop with a similar business model. The Perk offers coffee and space for card games to customers, as well as selling cards, from baseball cards to collectible cards or even card games. The Perk celebrated opening day Oct. 22, just in time for Homecoming. It’s managed by Micah Myers and his wife Tara, along with some help from their daughters.
Meyers is originally from St. Joseph and has some ties to Maryville. His brother-in-law attended Northwest and married a woman originally from Maryville. Myers said it was work that brought them here and where they decided to raise their children for the past 10 years.
When Board Game Cafe closed its doors for good, the Myers family was in business at the American Family Insurance agency, where they’ve been insurance agents since 2003. Myers, a lifelong sports card collector, saw the opportunity and began to work on opening up his own shop.
“To be honest, in the very beginning, I just wanted to open up a shop to get product cheaper and have an outlet for stuff I didn’t want,” Myers said. “We had three insurance agencies, one of which was here of course, but there was one in Clarinda, and we were in the process of buying a building up there that our office was in, but it had multiple other units, and I thought ‘I’ll put a card shop in there.’”
Myers’ wife liked the idea and decided to put her own boutique in one of the other units. Tara bought the Simply Posh Boutique, and Micah bought the old unit for Board Game Cafe. Myers said the old location was bought out and the previous owner evicted everyone using it, and they considered opening up the card shop in Clarinda, Iowa. Once the previous owner decided to sell the location, Myers stepped in.
“The space was available, we started looking at it and thinking ‘well, we could just move our office down here’ because we were uptown. We could just move our office down here and utilize this space instead,” Myers said.
Myers said the square should have a coffee shop, and once he bought both spaces, he realized that he and his wife could sell cards and have a coffee shop within. They worked on the shop organically since Myers called it “a labor of love.” The first product they ordered was the Pokèmon Brilliant Stars card pack when it was released in February.
“Started off with that, and every dollar that was spent in here, to this day still, every dollar spent in here, it’s just reinvest, reinvest, reinvest,” Myers said. “That’s how we got all the equipment, that’s how we got all the products. We just sold one box, bought two. Sold two, bought four.”
Myers and his family did work on the shop’s interior, from patching up the walls to putting in new floors, all to avoid taking out loans. Myers said this shop could be something fun for the community and a future source of income for his daughters.
The store’s inventory started off small, made up of the latest Pokèmon cards release and whatever sports cards Myers could throw in from his collection. Since then, the store’s inventory has quickly expanded into a wide variety of collectibles and card games.
“We’re moving into a new golden age of collecting, so people hear ‘card shop’, and when they come to a card shop, they expect to see a lot,” Myers said. “I was really counting on staying with the newest, latest, hottest product that I knew people would so up for. As long as I had that, it didn’t matter. I’m not going to make a killing, but I’ll make a profit.”
Myers said it has had an upgrowth in popularity, going from hosting a Dungeons and Dragons group a night to a bigger audience of students and locals. Not only has the number of customers grown, but the shop is almost complete with renovation to a couple backrooms, when completed, will be used for spaces for groups of players and their games.
“We look very different now than we did just three weeks ago,” Myers said. “I would say 90% of what you look at right now was not like this just three weeks ago.”
