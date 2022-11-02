Just over 16 miles down U.S. Highway 136, sits a farm in Conception Junction, Missouri, where Jeff Farnan and his wife, Joanne, have raised their family. As the polls open across the state, Farnan hopes to snag the spot in the Missouri House of Representatives for District 1.
Growing up and spending his entire life in Nodaway County, he said that he wants a better chance at representing people from across the district. After retiring from being the owner of The Spec Shoppe in Maryville and in Stanberry, Missouri, as well as having one of his sons take over the farm, Farnan decided it was time to pursue a seat as a Missouri representative.
“I was looking at (my grandson) one day, and I wondered, you know, what their life was going to be like, in 30 years, if they were going to have the same rights and liberties that we did,” he said. “And I thought, well, this would be your chance to ensure that they do. So running as a state rep would be a good way to ensure their future.”
Farnan said his political career and experience is limited to the seven months he has been running for representative. While he has been a member of the Jefferson C-123 School Board for 15 years, this is the first time he is running for a contested seat.
“I've always been interested in politics, but I never really thought about running for anything until I kind of retired from The Spec Shoppe,” Farnan said. “I heard that Alan Andrews was terming out, so it just kind of fell into place.”
Farnan said he is pro-Second Amendment rights, pro-life, in favor of full-funded law enforcement and is wanting to raise wages for teachers in Missouri.
Over the months, he has garnered endorsements from the National Rifle Association, Missouri State Teachers Association, Missouri Association of School Administrators, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and Missouri Right to Life.
Farnan said that because of his background in the Jefferson School District, education-related issues are something he is wanting to focus on. Recently, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson increased teacher’s pay to $38,000 a year. While that is a one-year increase, Farnan hopes to make it permanent.
“You know, being a school board president, I know what a school faces. We have to decide every year on our budget… I agree that teachers' pay is low, and I would definitely like to see it raised to a higher standard,” he said.
Living in northwest Missouri all his life, Farnan is passionate about the infrastructure and roads in the area. Despite the $53 million that was allocated by the Missouri Department of Transportation for roads in the northwest district of Missouri, Farnan said he wants to see more of those repairs in years to come.
“I would just have to get in there and fight, you know, to make sure that funding comes this way, instead of maybe going to St. Louis or Kansas City, wherever, you know, to make sure that northwest Missouri gets its fair share of the pie,” Farnan said.
Some of the other issues Farnan has focused his campaign on is agriculture and Second Amendment rights. Since he was born on a farm and has been a sheep and cattle farmer all his life, Farnan said he is well-versed in that category and wants to make changes to help out farmers across the 1st District.
Farnan said he believes that agriculture is the background of District 1. In his time being a farmer, he said that he has never seen costs so high, so he is hoping to look at every source available to lower costs of fuel as well as supporting the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline to lower these costs for farmers.
When it comes to the right to bear arms, he said that since he grew up on a farm he was around guns from a young age and wants to ensure that people have the right to own firearms.
“I remember at Christmas getting my first BB gun, you know, I was on top of the world,” he said. “I don't want those rights taken away, you know. I want my kids and grandkids to be able to enjoy hunting and doing all that stuff that involves guns.”
Though Farnan is running as a Republican on the Nov. 8 ballot and has conservative views, he said he wants to start conversations and listen to all sides in order to build a better future and protect the next generation and their freedoms.
“I'm willing to sit down and talk to anybody about any issue,” he said. “I don't care if they're a Democrat or Republican and independent. I don't care, I will take the time to sit with you and to discuss any issue that you feel is necessary.”
