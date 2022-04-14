Northwest Board of Regent Chair John Moore issued a statement Thursday afternoon. The statement addresses some comments and concerns brought up at the Board’s April 12 meeting on Zoom.
The bulk of the open session for the meeting was reserved for public comments. Many in the Northwest community brought up questions and concerns about the decision by the majority of the Board to not renew President Jasinski’s contract. Jasinski will vacate the position June 30.
Moore said at the beginning of the meeting the Board would not be responding to any questions during the meeting and would focus on listening.
Chair Moore's statement on the most recent Regents meeting
Bearcats:
On April 12 the Board of Regents held an open session in an effort to discuss a few procedural issues and also hear from a variety of speakers sharing their thoughts about Dr. Jasinski. The commenters were very civil and thoughtful. The Board listened. Several of the commenters spoke about the need for greater transparency. As chair, I pledge to improve transparency where feasible. I would offer the following clarifications to a few of the questions raised and comments made. These comments represent my own views only; I am NOT speaking for each of the other members of the Board.
First, a few commenters stated that the Board is “changing the mission of the university.” I believe that comment is not correct. I, for one, am very supportive of our vision, mission, values and strategic direction and have no desire to change any of those, perhaps with the exception of a little word-smithing. Most importantly, I believe strongly in our relentless focus on student success and that will remain unchanged. It’s one of our key differentiators, along with our culture, here at Northwest.
Second, there were comments that the vote was related to differing political ideologies. I can say without hesitation that I am apolitical and my only views are that politics are too polarized these days. I have no political differences with Dr. J that I am aware of.
Third, there were questions about why we are having to go to an interim president and why wasn’t the search started this past year if we knew that Dr. Jasinski wasn’t going to have his contract extended further. On a related note, there have been some questions about why there were no votes taken to extend his contract during the two year period. Again, speaking for myself, I interpreted conversations I had with Dr. J to indicate that it was in his interest for no vote to be taken or announcement made. I recognized there are very strongly held views of Dr. Jasinski in both directions and felt that the smoothest course for the university as a whole was if he had time to consider his options and pursue his next steps. I recognize that one of the tradeoffs associated with taking this tack was that we would need to have an interim president for a year. Interim presidencies are common in higher education and, knowing the caliber of our Northwest Leadership team members, I was confident that we had the internal talent to take the reins for a year, and in coordination with the others, keep us moving forward.
Now I’d like to turn to the road ahead. There has been some speculation that the permanent presidential search team and process will not be inclusive of those who aren’t regents. I should note that our bylaws specifically state the following:
In the event of vacancy in the office of the President of the University, [the Board will] determine if an interim President is needed. If one is needed, appoint an interim President by majority vote of the voting members of the board. Also, with due consideration to various constituencies of the Northwest community, appoint a special Presidential search committee to review and recommend candidates for the office in accordance with procedures determined by the Board.
As chair, I have already conveyed to the faculty senate leadership and the Northwest Foundation leadership that they will be represented on the search team. If I am still the chair of the board, I also anticipate including at least one student and one non-faculty staff member, along with others. I plan to put the full slate of proposed participants in front of the Board of Regents for approval, before making the appointments official. I still anticipate the search process will get underway when Fall classes begin.
I recognize this may not answer all of the questions the Bearcat community has, but I feel like this is the appropriate level of response at this time considering my ethical pledges as a member of the board.
Sincerely,
John Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.