Northwest memorialized Karen Hawkins, a previous Northwest sorority member, before she became a victim of murder and sexual assault in 1995. Northwest has done this through a week of events, such as presentations, fundraisers and more.
A presentation by Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong was given March 13. During this presentation, Strong told the story of the Karen Hawkins investigation, from finding evidence in Hawkin’s car, her body being found in the 102 River, all the way to the demise of Hawkin’s killer, Dennis Jones.
“I think (sexual assault) cases are being reported more,” Strong said in response to a question after the presentation.
Survivors’ rights are more widely known by law enforcement, as well as a softening in the ways survivors are treated by our justice system, he explained.
Julianna Marshall, Sigma Sigma Sigma’s Philanthropy Chair, planned the week of events.
“Sheriff Strong was the detective on her case, and he will be going over the gruesome details of what happened (the night of the crime),” Marshall said.
Because of this, Northwest sororities now utilize a week of events to raise awareness for the safety of the current Northwest student body.
A specific part of Northwest’s student body, Greek life, has been stated by both Karen Little, Career Services coordinator, and Marshall as huge participants in this memorial week. Even alumni and people native to Maryville participate, Marshall said in an email to The Missourian.
Little was a friend of Hawkins.
“(The presentation is an) eye-opener to what can happen, and what terrible things people can do,” Little said.
The “Cheesin’ for Karen” fundraiser, where walking tacos were served, was held March 14 in the Roberta Lounge in Roberta Hall. Little said there is a special time designated for the sororities of Roberta Hall where Hawkins will be recognized for the great person she was.
The University Police Department held a self-defense class for the public in Martindale Gym March 15.
“We want this week to be an eye opener for people because this happened in Maryville, and I don’t think enough people are realizing how important it is to be aware of your surroundings, to know basic self-defense and other things like that,” Marshall said in an email to The Missourian.
A silent walk dedicated to memorializing Hawkins will be held at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Memorial Bell Tower. This walk acts as a grand finale to the week, adding a powerful moment of silence to signify the loss of Hawkins.
“(Hawkins was) a force of sunshine anywhere she went. … She was so amazing to so many people,” Little said. “We want that respect to be paid. We want to use this situation for good.”
Little and Marshall have both stated awareness is a vital thing they both want the Maryville people to get from this week. Little wants young women to know what to do for their own protection in case something like what happened to Hawkins is attempted on them.
“Although it sounds morbid, I want people to realize that they are not safe from anything like this happening to them,” Marshall said in an email to The Missourian.
