Joseph Tomasso, assistant professor, is working to improve the reed section of Northwest bands, especially the Northwest Wind Symphony Orchestra, by purchasing $8,000 worth of high-end machinery to help students better learn how to fabricate their own reeds.
Tomasso is now in his fourth year at Northwest as a full-time professor. In just four years, Tomasso said he feels like the reed section is heading to where it should be. With reed making, Tomasso said he believes it helps improve the students’ academic abilities and provides the school with a recruitment opportunity.
Tomasso has begun teaching reed-making courses, which is new to the University.
In order to help with the reed-making process, the University’s music program received funding this summer and was able to acquire the equipment necessary.
“It has been extremely helpful and puts us on an even playing field with all of the elite conservatories in the country,” Tomasso said. “It is a great time to be a Bearcat.”
The goal for Tomasso was to expand the Northwest music program, and since he is part of the reed section, that is where he began. He has advanced training in both single and double reed, and Tomasso said he felt like this was an opportunity to attract oboe and bassoon players.
“This helps diversify and strengthen the overall music school, which is quite strong,” Tomasso said.
When Tomasso first arrived at Northwest, there was one oboe player and one bassoon player. Neither knew how to make their own reeds. Now, there are five bassoon players and four oboe players who can all make their own reeds. Sometimes, though, they still need assistance.
Junior Jared Carlton said that the process takes work to perfect.
“The process is fairly difficult to learn, but eventually becomes second nature through enough practice,” Jared Carlton, junior, said. “Dr. Tomasso does an excellent job of walking us through the process and gives us plenty of experience with him making reeds before we are ‘on our own.’”
Freshman Gabriel Roller has just started learning reed making and said that it has been fun so far.
“Learning how to make reeds as a beginner has been challenging but satisfying at the same time,” Roller said.
Roller credited Tomasso for teaching students how he learned the process himself.
“Making reeds is about as challenging as I expected it to be. It's a lengthy process that requires precise measurements and patience,” Roller said. “It will be some time before I make a reed that I am completely happy with, but all the opportunities we are given to practice allows the process to always be moving forward.”
There are now five new machines used for reed making, which are all for the bassoon players.
First is the bassoon pre-gouging machine, which scoops out a large portion of the reed plant. Next is the bassoon gouging machine, which refines the inside of the reed. There is the bassoon shaper that makes the exact contour of the reed. Then the bassoon profiling machine, which scrapes the bark off the reed and thins the blade portion of the reed. Finally is the bassoon tip profiling machine that defines the top portion of the blade.
The rest of the process is done by hand with the use of specialty knives, files and sandpaper. Tomasso said it is very “person specific” and that the humidity, barometric pressure and temperature play a big part in how well reeds function.
It takes roughly two to three weeks to make a bassoon reed properly, so students learn how to plan ahead. Tomasso said being able to craft their own reeds also saves hundreds of dollars throughout the year and thousands during their education.
Tomasso said he hopes the music department can find equipment to help oboe players as well. Currently, Tomasso loans his pre-gouging and gouging machine to the oboe players.
“Oboe reeds only take a few days to make, and they have a few less pieces of equipment because more of the process is done by hand with specialty knives,” Tomasso said.
Tomasso said that right now students can enroll in applied lessons and take a two-hour credit load in order to get one-on-one time with him to learn the process.
He said that the student does not need to be a music major or have the ability to play music.
“Making reeds can actually be a very profitable career on its own,” Tomasso said.
Tomasso said that there are thousands of reed players in the Midwest, meaning there is more than enough market if someone decided to make reed-making a business. Reeds last about 10-15 hours of playing time, and handmade reeds can cost $20 to $30 online.
Tomasso said he believes reed making is a very viable career path, especially for students wishing to own an independent business.
“Before working at Northwest and starting my doctorate, I ran a reed-making business, so I am confident I can teach my students how to do the same,” Tomasso said.
Depending on the quality of the reed, it can take from one hour to one month to make one reed. Tomasso said that it can take up to three or four years before someone can make a reed without guidance.
Even though reed making has been his biggest project so far, to further improve the reed section of the band, Tomasso said he wants newer instruments and hopes to be able to acquire them soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.