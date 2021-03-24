Seated in a brown metal chair in the observation area, Madison Monhollen, clad in a Northwest crewneck hoodie, scrolled through her phone waiting for her 15-minute observation period to end. She had just received her first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, like many other students who had become eligible to get a vaccine at the March 24 mass vaccination clinic at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Monhollen, a freshman elementary education major, said she wanted to get the vaccine for her future students and her brother, who is considered high risk.
“I am mainly just looking out for my future students,” Monhollen said.
She noted getting the vaccine wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be. Monhollen said she has had her blood drawn a lot in the past and was worried that getting the vaccine would be a similar experience.
Monhollen said that she had no concerns about side effects when going to get the shot since she did not have any past reactions to other vaccinations, such as the flu shot.
Monhollen and many other people at the clinic wore a mask to the mass vaccination clinic even though the Maryville City Council lifted the mask mandate March 23.
It should be noted that the University announced in an email to students, staff and faculty that it would continue to enforce the wearing of masks across campus, including the fieldhouse.
President of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Nate Blackford said that the hospital supports the city council’s decision to lift the mask mandate, but said Mosaic - Maryville will continue to encourage people to wear a mask and use mitigation measures.
“We are turning the corner on COVID, and I know everybody is anxious to get back to some sense of normalcy and removing the mask mandate is certainly a step in that direction,” Blackford said.
He said that at the same time as the mask mandate is being lifted and cases in Nodaway County are dwindling, the hospital will still require masks in the building.
Monhollen is scheduled to receive her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the April 14 mass vaccination clinic. Next week’s clinic plans are being finalized.
According to the Nodaway County and Northwest COVID-19 dashboards, as of March 21, the latest information available prior to publication, there are 15 current cases in the county, eight of which stem from the University. The seven-day rolling average is one. The county has seen a total of 2,638 cases and 23 COVID-19 deaths.
Blackford said there was not as much of a demand for vaccines when Phase 1B Tier 3 opened March 15. Many vaccine administrators across Missouri sat in similar situations, which led to Gov. Mike Parson announcing a plan to open up Phase 2 March 29 and Phase 3 April 9.
Phase 2 opens up vaccination eligibility to industries that provide equity and economic recovery, which includes higher education. Parson’s press release noted that this means 880,000 more Missourians would be eligible. Phase 3 opens eligibility to all Missourians, which is roughly 1.1 million Missouri residents.
“The demand was diminishing a little bit, and people (hospitals) were hanging on to vaccines that could have been administered,” Blackford said.
In this announcement, Parson said the state was informed it would see a significant increase in COVID-19 vaccine allotment from the federal government by the first week of April.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine supply and demand, for the week of March 22-28, all Missouri vaccinators have asked for 254,270 vaccines and only 160,130 vaccines were allocated to Missouri. This means Missouri is receiving roughly 63% of the vaccines it asks for.
Blackford said 110 people were signed up to receive Moderna second doses and roughly 430 people were signed up to receive a Pfizer first dose vaccine, one of those people being Monhollen.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard, as of March 24 the latest information available, Nodaway County has 23.1% of its population vaccinated with at least the first dose. Nodaway County is still ranked 21 out of 115 counties with the highest total population that has initiated the vaccination process.
Community Health Nurse at Mosaic - Maryville Bridget Kenny said in an email to The Misourian that next week’s clinic will be held March 31. The hospital will have a minimum of 560 first dose vaccines or more based on how many people are signed up on the waitlist.
Kenny noted that the waitlist is open to everyone in all phases of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccination plan. When their eligibility opens up, people on the waitlist will receive an invitation to set up an appointment for their vaccine.
She said anyone interested in getting a vaccine should sign up at mymlc.com/vaccine.
