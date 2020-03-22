Maryville and the Nodaway County Health Department issued an emergency order March 22 mandating people within Maryville’s city limits follow several social distancing provisions set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Donald Trump amid the continued spread of COVID-19, the city announced in a press release.
The ordered guidelines, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. March 23 and extend through at least April 6, require people in Maryville to avoid all gatherings larger than 10 people, avoid eating at restaurants or bars and to avoid visiting nursing homes, retirement homes or longterm care centers.
The order also mandates that schools remain closed through at least April 6. The announced guidelines allow for the use of drive-thrus, pick-up and delivery options at restaurants and allow entrance into long-term senior care facilities only “to provide critical assistance,” according to the city’s release.
The order does not apply to grocery stores, gas stations, banks or parks, but does require people in Maryville to maintain a distance of six feet “between all individuals that are not family members” in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
“The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this order will expire,” the release says.
The order, which came just days after Maryville passed Resolution No. 694 declaring the continued spread of COVID-19 a public health emergency March 19, follows the same social distancing guidelines mandated in a statewide order by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson March 21, according to the release.
Failure to comply with the guidelines outlined in the order will be considered “an ordinance violation and subject to Section 100.120” of the city code, according to the release. Section 100.120 allows punishment of fines not exceeding $500 and/or jail time not exceeding three months, according to the city’s website.
