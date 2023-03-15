Sister stores on the square, Blue Willow and White Elm Mercantile, help revive downtown Maryville.
In November 2016, Stephanie Campbell, founder and owner of the stores, fell in love with Maryville and decided to relocate her life to its downtown district. She focused on making the shop a place for people to feel comfortable within the community.
“We’ve worked hard to design a space that can feel welcome in to,” Campbell said in an email to The Missourian. “And we are always looking for ways to support our community and our campus community. We try to be convenient option for last minute needs, as well as a place to frequent to keep your closet up-to-date. Aside from that, Blue Willow makes regular philanthropic contributions to all sorts of needs within the community.”
Blue Willow Boutique is a women’s apparel and accessories store. The boutique carries clothing from small up to 3X and has a large selection of denim and athleisure.
“We believe that beauty is not a size, but rather a reflection of the spirit within the soul,” Blue Willow said on its website. “Together with our clients, we are reminding ourselves, and the world around us, of our worth. We strive to bring you the ability to dress in a way that fosters that true beauty within you. Find excellent quality, fine materials, and both on-trend and staple wardrobe pieces you will treasure. At Blue Willow Boutique, we are redefining beauty.”
After success in Maryville, Stephanie opened up another Blue Willow Boutique in St. Joseph.
“Blue Willow is a place you can call home,” Campbell said in an email to The Missourian. “We focus on creating welcoming environment for all our clients, whether are shopping or just browsing.”
White Elm Mercantile, expanded in October 2020 off of Blue Willow, is designed as a home and gift store to cover the last minute bases that Blue Willow doesn't.
The store was first introduced completely online, and after seeing success in sales, Campbell decided to open the location attached to her already successful boutique.
“Our Maryville community has been largely supportive and welcoming,” Campbell said. “And it is because of our community that we are here. It has meant so much to me and my family to be able to have a small, independent store that helps us not only make a living, but hopefully, make an impact on the place we call home.”
Former Maryville City Councilwoman Rachael Martin supports the concept that Stephanie has brought to Maryville, Martin said the partnership with the city has become a blueprint for success and future investment downtown.
After Stephanie rehabilitated both buildings, as well as co-owning Black Pony Brewery and renovated Air BnBs above those buildings, she said many considered tearing down the 140-year-old buildings, but she plans to have it standing for many more years to come.
“We are committed to helping our clients live life beautifully,” Campbell said in an email to The Missourian.
