In the past 24 hours, Missouri has gained 136 new cases of the coronavirus, one of those being the third confirmed case in Nodaway County.
Tom Patterson of the Nodaway County Health Department announced April 13 that a woman aged 30-39 tested positive, and is a household contact of another positive case.
Patterson said in a release that if you aren’t called by a health official, then you aren’t considered a close contact with those who tested positive.
“If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your healthcare provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps,” Patterson said in the release.
According to an interactive map created by Associate Professor Brett Chloupek, Missouri has 4,160 confirmed cases as of April 13, and 7,898 in the four-state areas of Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
Buchanan County reported a death from the coronavirus April 5, the closest death to Nodaway County caused by the virus. At the time of News Press Now’s report, the state death toll was at 39. But between April 6 and April 13 — a one week span — that number grew to 110, a 182% increase.
With state deaths nearly tripling in 7 days, Nodaway County is continuing to follow its March 26 ordinance, which allows for law enforcement to arrest based on statewide COVID-19 mandates, particularly those associated with social distancing.
Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker said the ordinance, still on schedule to end May 1, largely follows guidance from the state and Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
“We’re not trying to make things strict for people,” Walker said. “We are just trying to get over this, get past it and back to regular life.”
Walker and the rest of the county commission are set to meet with Patterson the morning of April 14, where the county’s third case and projections on impact will be discussed.
The Maryville city council is set to discuss the effects of the coronavirus in a regularly scheduled meeting 7 p.m. via Zoom, an internet video chat service, April 13.
Patterson said the health department continues to advise following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the time being, and that citizens should continue with social distancing.
