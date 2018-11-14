With the passage of Amendment 2 following the midterm election, Missouri will soon see the creation of dispensaries and the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
Amendment 2 was sponsored by New Approach Missouri and will carry a 4 percent tax on medical marijuana. The amendment is estimated to generate $24 million.
The revenue would first support the regulation of the program, and any extra money will be used to help Missouri veterans.
New Approach Missouri spokesman Jack Cardetti said in an interview with the Springfield News-Leader he anticipates Missouri to have up to 192 medical marijuana dispensaries by 2020. This number is estimated from the fact that each of Missouri’s eight districts will be required to have a minimum of 24 dispensaries.
However, Maryville Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice said he does not believe the amendment will have much of an impact on Nodaway County.
“I am not certain of what effect this is going to have on Maryville at the time because the language of the ballot is specifically limited to medical purposes,” Rice said. “As far as I know, from the major medical organizations such as the American Medical Association, they do not approve of marijuana. Because of this, I am not certain many doctors are going to be prescribing that particular drug. And if it is not approved of as a medicine, then it will likely not be prescribed in any sort of regular degree, so that is not going to have any effect on our community.”
According to an AMA report from 2017, both the benefits and drawbacks of medical marijuana are still hazy. The report found conclusive evidence that cannabis can have therapeutic benefits, but the report also found substantial evidence that there is an association between smoking cannabis and health issues and possible addiction.
Rice believes the legalization of the drug should have gone through actual medical channels and organizations instead of going through the interest group New Approach Missouri.
“I do not believe special interest should be pushing medicine on us, I believe it should be vetted through the appropriate federal government agency that will test it to make sure that it is safe for human consumption,” Rice said.
The Food and Drug Administration is in clinical trial settings to study the safety and effectiveness of medical marijuana and are working directly with special interest groups and companies to bring safe, effective products to market.
In states like Colorado and California, the passage of medical marijuana has lead to the passage of full legalization and decriminalization of marijuana. Currently, the majority of the state will still prosecute possession cases unless the person has a valid prescription.
However, Jackson County decided Nov. 13 they were no longer going to prosecute possession cases, with some exceptions. Exceptions to Jackson County’s new policy on prosecution of marijuana possession will be cases in which the person is selling or distributing the drug without proper authority.
Rice said he personally opposes the full legalization of marijuana because there are a lot of negative situations that can arise from the use of the drug.
“Unfortunately in my world, I deal with people who were taken advantage of by marijuana. I deal with sexual assaults where the person was given alcohol, marijuana or a combination of the two to intoxicate a person to the point where they are passed out. I see folks that are prosecuted for drugs where they started out using marijuana and then because it became habit-forming and addictive, they began using other drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, or what-not or prescription painkillers and are heavily addicted.”
Freshman Evelyn Aguilera said they supported the legalization of medical marijuana and believes it can be very helpful to people with medical issues.
"I believe medical marijuana should be legalized because it has been proven many times to help with things like seizures, side effects of chemotherapy, and PTSD trauma,” Aguilera said. “I also don't think it should be so highly criminalized."
Rice said that while the drug is meant to help people both mentally and physically, it can have serious adverse effects.
“Their (the people who use the drug) bodies have deteriorated from the over-consumption of controlled substances, they have mental health problems because of the highs and lows that come with the use of marijuana,” Rice said. “Frankly, our addiction rates are higher than ever, so I believe that if you legalize that, just from what I have seen personally, more people are going to be hurt by it.”
