Active Minds and the Behavioral Sciences Association are partnering with Wellness Services’ Hope 4 All program to hold “I Will Listen” for the first time since 2015 to destigmatize and raise awareness for mental health.
There will be speakers coming to talk about trauma-informed education, PTSD, men’s mental health and counseling, and dietitian students will talk about how eating healthy can impact mental health from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 in the Union Ballroom.
This event is a part of a bigger campaign from the National Association of Mental Illness trying to accomplish the same goal of destigmatizing and educating.
Monica Zeigel, Hope 4 All coordinator, is working with the organizations to plan this event for this coming month after it was canceled last spring due to COVID-19.
Being a part of the Hope 4 All program, this event is in collaboration with the mental health portion of Wellness Services’ Prevention, Outreach and Education branch. The program is meant to help people on campus as well as the community learn about their mental health and the resources they have available to them.
To help them with this outreach, Northwest received the Garrett Lee Smith grant in 2018 for $306,000 over the span of three years to make these improvements. This grant allows funding for these programs as well as the other initiatives like the Wellness Workshops and Green Dot presentations to help students with their mental health.
“Studies show that we have more mental health problems than we have ever had,” Zeigel said. “It is extremely important for people to have tips for self-regulation.”
There will also be an art exhibit that the Behavioral Sciences Association is creating so students and the community can come together and share their experiences with mental health through their art.
“Art has been shown to be a great way to express yourself and improve mental health,” Behavioral Sciences Association President Rachel Rumelhart said. “The art exhibit is for grade school students, college students, faculty and community members to express mental health in their own way through artwork.”
Zumba, yoga and meditation will also be offered for people who want to relax during the event.
Though this is the first time in six years since this event has taken place, Zeigel hopes to make this an annual event because of the important topic and impact on the people who come to it.
“The brain is like a muscle and it can be trained,” Zeigel said. “It’s about changing your inner self to be more positive.”
