The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week. Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, helped put together this weeklong celebration. There will be many different events to allow students and community members to embrace the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. and the men and women behind the civil rights movement.
“...There's more to Dr. King than the “I Have a Dream” speech,” Mallett said. “One of the things that he said in his speech is ‘I want white kids and Black kids and everybody to come together.’ This is an opportunity for Northwest as an institution to come together and embrace those words and embrace what Dr. King is saying. This is a chance for our community as well as our employees here as well.”
Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. day, will start out in the Student Union Boardroom at 10 a.m. with a presentation of the State of the University Address put together by Mallett. This includes a showcase of the work the DI Office has done on and off campus, informing students how it plans to move forward in the work that has been done around the community and what students can do to help.
Following the address, the 12th annual Peace Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in the Student Union Boardroom. In collaboration, Northwest alumna Kimberly Heslop will be delivering a keynote address. Entertainment is provided by the Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir, formed in 1995, it makes it one of the oldest African American youth choral groups in the region.
Heslop, member of Mentor Committee and alumna of Northwest, is actively involved in the Maryville community. She volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Veronica’s Voice and is a tutor in the Learning and Development Center.
“I have a passion for helping others enrich their lives in any way possible. Cooking is my favorite hobby when I am not out exploring my inner food at new and unique restaurants. At night, you can find me curled up reading a book or challenging a friend to a game of Words with Friends,” Heslop said.
Students and staff are invited to watch the film “Voices of Civil Rights'' 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Student Union Boardroom. The movie shines a spotlight on the civil rights movement that are not quite as known. After the movie, there will be a small discussion about the topics relating to not only the movies, but the whole week.
Inky Johnson, national motivational speaker and former cornerback for the NFL, will also be speaking about his story about his life threatening injury that left him partially paralyzed to motivate students to persevere through their troubles and to better themselves. This event will be held 7 p.m Jan. 17 in Mary Linn Auditorium in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
The planning for these events began in early October 2022. The DI Office started by thinking about who it would want to speak to the students and try to involve the Northwest community and alumni as much as possible.
This is the first year the DI Office has received funding by the Student Senate to help pay for the events throughout the week. Mallett hopes the Senate will continue to help the program by institutionalizing it and getting more people involved.
On average, the events get around 50-100 participants. Mallett said he hopes to increase the numbers and see more people come and get involved.
“I think it’s important to be able to enhance a sense of belonging and be able to acknowledge a key being in history, just being able to acknowledge Dr. King and being able to go across campus in various areas and recognize pictures of Dr. King and his work,” Mallett said.
