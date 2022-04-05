The Northwest Tower Choir held a concert of religious songs at the Conception Abbey monastery in Conception, Missouri. The concert was held in the monastery’s basilica and was directed by Stephen Town and featured Sean Vogt accompanying the choir on the pipe organ.
The Tower Choir was formed decades ago by Ralph E. Hartzel and is a smaller choir than the University Choir, in which students must audition to perform. There are 26 students in the Tower Choir this semester.
“We have the best ensembles here that nobody hears because we are located in Maryville, Missouri,” Town said. “We’re in a very small community, so we have to take our ensembles out.”
Choirs at Northwest have gone as far as Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, to perform shows, Town said, but have a perfect area for vocal performances just 20 minutes away at the Saint Benedict Convent in Clyde, Missouri, and Conception Abbey.
“Both of them have wonderful acoustic properties,” Town said. “It’s a good educational place for students to sing because they have to confront that kind of acoustic and get used to it. Once they get used to it, they don’t really want to go anywhere else.”
Town has been teaching at a university level for 46 years and joined Northwest’s music faculty in 1986. He became the Tower Choir’s fourth director in 1999. His classes over the years have included applied voice, music theory and aural skills training. Town received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music at the University of North Texas and his doctorate in music at Indiana University. Town said all ensemble directors look for new places in which their choirs and ensembles can perform.
The choir performed eight songs accompanied by Vogt on the organ, who also opened and closed the concert with a prelude and postlude. The Tower Choir sang “God Omnipotent Reigneth,” “Exsultate Deo,” “O Love,” “There Is an Old Belief,” “My Eyes for Beauty Pine,” “What Does the Lord Require?,” “Laudate Nomen,” and “Nunc Dimittis.”
The multimillion-dollar organ Vogt performed on was constructed from 1991 to 1997 and took over 46,000 hours to get it in working order. Vogt is Clayton State University’s director of choral activities and conductor of the Spivey Hall Masterworks Chorus based in Morrow, Georgia. He is also director of music at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia, and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in choral conducting from Michigan State University. Vogt has also earned his Master of Music from the Meadows School of Arts at Southern Methodist University.
Out of the 26 vocalists in the Tower Choir, most are majoring in music, theater or another aspect of the fine arts, while some major in other fields. Bass singer Logan Paul, a freshman from Maryville, is majoring in psychology and minoring in music. Paul said the choir has been practicing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays all semester for this concert.
“They allow a lot of opportunities for people,” Paul said. “You don’t even have to be a music major.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.