Citizens of Maryville will be required to shelter in place and avoid public places starting 12:01 a.m. April 1, according to a second emergency order issued by the city March 29 in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.
The city’s latest order, issued by Mayor Rachael Martin, requires citizens to remain in their residences “except when necessary to obtain food, supplies, and medical treatment,” and prohibits the operation of non-essential businesses. The order allows for outdoor recreational activities but requires residents to stay at least six feet apart from one another.
The order, which will remain in effect until at least April 14 at 11:59 p.m., prohibits travel for non-essential activities, which includes work at non-essential businesses. The requirements could be extended past its scheduled April 14 expiration or could be withdrawn before then, according to the order.
The city’s latest order included a list of 26 services, at least one of which is required “as a substantial element of daily operations” for a business to be considered “essential,” which allows for continued operation but requires businesses to make “reasonable efforts” for people to remain at least six feet apart.
The list of essential services includes health care providers, public safety agencies, grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, agricultural operations and all government buildings. The order also allows for the continued operation of hotels and restaurants, though still limited to a drive-thru, carry-out or delivery fashion, which has been in effect since Maryville first ordered physical distancing March 23.
The order directly requires the closure of services such as hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage services, though the order’s reach is not limited to just those businesses.
