Mozingo Lake Recreation Park was utilized to run Atlantic Hope, a simulated disaster training experience for students and other volunteers overseen by the Consortium for Humanitarian Service and Education (CHSE) March 30 through April 2.
The simulated situation takes place in a country overseas who is about to go into civil war, but an earthquake strikes. The students take the role of humanitarians who have come to the country to help. Throughout the four-day excursion, multiple scenarios and specific training are presented to the volunteers to teach them task and process skills ranging from radio operations, figuring out the needs of the people they’re helping, negotiation, leadership and communication.
Mariah Weaver, a Northwest student volunteer, said she volunteered for the event for her major, emergency and disaster management as well as the importance that she sees in the event. She said the conflict resolution is something especially important for volunteers to understand and the event helps cover that by making sure volunteers watch what they say and utilize critical thinking.
“The … good part is watching participants grow,” Weaver said. “They all come in terrified, they come out a little more confident than they were when they first came in.”
This critical thinking and watching what you say was tested when the trainees had to participate in the search and rescue simulation where they had to find fakely injured roleplayers in vegetation. These roleplayers were previously prepared for this simulation by being made to look injured with fake blood and makeup.
Professor and Department Chair for Natural Sciences Mark Corson said Atlantic Hope was created by a man named Paul Forage, and Atlantic Hope was a driving factor into the creation of Northwest’s emergency and disaster management major and minor. This event has also been utilized as profession-based learning for field experience hours needed for the Emergency and Disaster Management program curriculum.
“We started taking students and the students were like, ‘we want to do this,’” Corson said. “So, we created the major and then the students demanded that we create the minor. I think the biggest thing about the EDM program … is it’s really about serving others, selfless service.”
Northwest allows Atlantic Hope to utilize the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Youth Camp, as well as its Outdoor Education and Recreation Area. This support allows the staff for Atlantic Hope to be able to have the transportation, land and buildings with utilities they need. From all over the United States, people have chosen to come to this event to volunteer their labor willingly unpaid.
“People do it as a labor of love,” Corson said. “And we can keep the price down for participants, which are for the most part college students from different places, because there’s no labor cost.”
Tolulope Omole, a volunteer from Connecticut’s Fairfield University, also attended the event.
“(Atlantic Hope) has been fascinating and engaging,” Omole said. “It’s a new experience for me … and whatever happened is just interesting to watch.”
Corson said the empowerment of people by training them to be responders so they are not victims is one of the reasons that this event takes place. He said disasters happen all the time, everywhere and affect everybody, so being prepared is important.
“Just read right now what is happening right now in the southeastern United States with the horrible tornadoes,” Corson said. “Deaths, injuries, homelessness. All sorts of things.”
To be prepared for disasters, anyone can utilize online resources like the Federal Emergency Management Agency website to see things that one can do to be prepared for a disaster. One of the things people can create for preparedness is a to-go bag that can be utilized if there is an evacuation for an emergency. The to-go bag should contain a week or two of essentials that would be needed to survive.
“So really, emergency preparedness should be everybody’s business,” Corson said. “And we’re terrible at it and then bad things happen and we suffer. That’s the first thing that I would say is, basically, be prepared and pay attention.”
