Mozingo Lake Recreation Park announced the opening of a new farm-to-table restaurant Sept. 3.
William Coy's Farm to Table Restaurant will open to the public 11 a.m. Sept. 6. While this is the restaurant's official opening the restaurant had a soft opening and began serving food on their patio May 2018.
According to the William Coy Farm to Table Restaurant website, the restaurant has a unique menu that only uses fresh, locally sourced produce.
“We serve American cuisine with a French twist,” The William Coy's Farm to Table Restaurant website said. “With an ever-changing, seasonal menu, we bring a unique dining experience by serving the freshest proteins and produce from local Kansas and Missouri farms.”
The restaurant is in the Mozingo Lake Conference Center which is located at 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, Missouri. The addition of the conference center and restaurant were part of a wider plan to better the park.
The restaurant will have separate lunch and dinner hours Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant will also be open for brunch Saturday and Sundays. More information on their hours can be found on their website or Facebook page.
