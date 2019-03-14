The Northwest Board of Regents approved to raise undergraduate tuition and change the graduate tuition model for 2019-20 at its regular meeting March 14 in J.W. Jones Union Boardroom.
Undergraduate tuition was approved 1.9 percent Consumer Price Index increase as well as 3.3 percent for declining state appropriations for a total of 5.2 percent.
Graduate tuition was approved to shift the tuition model from resident/non-resident to differnated program pricing.
The tuition proposal was presented by Vice President of Finance Stacy Carrick. The proposal passed with six votes in favor and two in opposition.
“We are at a level amount of state appropriations from a year ago, we’re at a roughly stable amount of enrollment,” Board of Regent member Jason Klindt said. “If we are having to raise tuition as much as we are this year given those factors, I worry about a year when things are more dire.”
Carrick said there will be no increase to any designated fees related to technology and textbooks or room and board.
“It’s looking at what’s in the best interest of our students, looking at the model of what makes sense to ensure we’re providing the right services and quality programs,” Carrick said.
The full story will be in the March 21 issue of the Missourian.
