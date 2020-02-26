A sexual assault was reported to the University Police Department at 1:08 a.m. Feb. 22 at Millikan Hall.
University Police Chief Clarence Green said the suspect was identified at the scene and taken into custody. He said a Clery Report was not issued to students because there was no apparent danger to the student body following the incident.
Green said UPD is working with the survivor to gather facts, and the case will be taken to Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice.
Rice could not be reached for comment.
