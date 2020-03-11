This story will be updated as new information becomes available
March 11
6 p.m.
Northwest Athletics suspended ticket sales for the 2020 NCAA Division II Central Region men’s basketball tournament March 11 after NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement less than an hour beforehand in regards to COVID-19.
The statement from Emmert, which directly mentions upcoming Division I men’s and women’s tournaments, said the tournaments would be conducted “with only essential staff and limited family attendance” as COVID-19, the disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, continues to spread throughout the U.S.
It’s unclear to what level the restrictions will affect Division II, and more specifically, the Central Region Tournament set for March 14-17 at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, according to officials and releases from both Northwest Athletics and the NCAA. Northwest will provide updates as they become available, the athletics department said in the release.
“You found out the same time we did,” Assistant Athletic Director Colin McDonough said in a text message, referring to the release of Emmert’s statement.
The announced attendance restrictions and the stretch of their impact remain in flux at the Division II level. NCAA Director of Media Coordination and Statistics David Worlock said in an email the NCAA was discussing whether media would be considered as a part of “essential staff” without clarifying whether fans would be allowed into Division II tournaments over the weekend. Worlock directed further questions to NCAA Assistant Director of Championships Donnie Wagner. Wagner’s NCAA phone extension went unanswered and he did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.
David Lentz, an assistant director of media coordination at the NCAA who helps oversee some Division II activities and tournaments, said the NCAA was still unsure of how the restrictions would affect the Central Region Tournament.
“Things are still very fluid as to the scope of the restrictions,” Lentz said in an email just after 5 p.m. March 11, 30 minutes after Northwest Athletics suspended ticket sales. “We will pass along updates to the host schools as we have them.”
MIAA Director of Strategic Communication Ryley Egger said the conference — which has three men’s programs playing in the Central Region Tournament, including the host school in Northwest — was aware of Emmert’s statement and was monitoring the situation.
“We’ll follow Division II’s lead,” Egger said in a phone interview, adding that the MIAA was unaware of any Division II restrictions just before Northwest Athletics announced the suspension of ticket sales.
Emmert’s statement came after multiple Division I conferences made individual decisions regarding the playing of their conference tournaments. After Emmert released a statement March 10 leaving regular season and conference tournament cancelations and restrictions over COVID-19 fears up to the individual conferences, the Ivy League announced March 10 the cancellation of its tournament and announced the cancellation of all spring athletics competitions and practices for the remainder of the academic year March 11, according to The Washington Post.
Division I’s Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference both announced March 10 that each conference would hold their tournaments without spectators, according to The Post. In the aftermath of Emmert’s statement, the Big 12 Conference announced its men’s and women’s tournaments, played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, would proceed as planned March 11 but would be closed to spectators starting March 12, limiting each team to 125 tickets and clearing the venue after reach game, according to The Kansas City Star.
9:30 p.m.
After our initial report, it has been discovered that Northwest is one of two regional host sites that hasn't announced the limitation of spectators in the venues. Northwest is coupled with Lincoln Memorial, the host of the southeast region in Harrogate, Tennessee, as the last two that haven't released information regarding Emmert's statement earlier in the day.
The other six hosts for their respective region stated that the choice to limit spectators was directly influenced from the suggestions courtesy of the NCAA.
