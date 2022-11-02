The Student Senate meeting Nov. 1 was a formal meeting about large funding requiring members to dress formally. This Senate meeting had many guest speakers including Interim President Clarence Green and Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett.
Green came to Senate with a request for $25,000 of rollover money to fund a renovation of Martindale Hall. The State of Missouri granted $8.5 million, and Northwest has to match that. The funding for this project will need to be raised by December 2024.
The renovations will include more labs, classrooms and study lounges for students. As of Nov. 1, there has been a little over $1 million raised for this renovation.
Green said the renovation is going to add more labs and move Martindale Hall from an athletic building to more of an academic building. It will be a facility for more of the mental health and health studies programs at Northwest.
“Three or four weeks ago, Mosaic made a $250,000 donation to the project because it is going to be a fulfiller for that mental health institute,” Green said. If all of the fund goals are reached by December 2024, the project is expected to be finished around a year or two after the start date.
Off-campus Representative Sophia Sander recommended that Senate help fund the renovation of Martindale Hall.
“Our whole job here is to enhance and improve Northwest and the campus,” Sander said.
Senate voted to appropriate the $25,000 for the renovations to Martindale Hall using the rollover money from previous years. After this money is deducted there will still be over $20,000 in the rollover account. There is going to be a plaque naming Senate in one of the student lounges for Senate because of the contribution.
Mallett came to Senate asking to institutionalize Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-20 and requested $2,500 for the activities during the week. Senate discussed using the co-sponsorship budget for this but upon reviewing the bylaws, realized this would not be possible.
After a lot of discussion, Senate decided to table the decision, as recommended by Representative Kevin Crooks, until the next Senate meeting Nov. 8.
“I do not think it is appropriate for the Senate as a whole to support this but rather a committee,” Crooks said.
Women’s Club Basketball was approved to become a campus organization. The organization currently has 24 members signed up and plans on spending its first year fundraising in order to travel the next year.
The Agronomy Club requested $1,000 for the Students of Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences Convention. Northwest is the only University in Missouri represented at this convention. Senate voted to appropriate the full amount.
Corbin Smith, President of Alpha Phi Alpha, requested $1,010 for district convention. Senate appropriated the full amount. President Elizabeth Motazedi swore in two associate members, Allison McCord and Allie Huynh, and International Representative Obioma Nwuba. The Public Relations Committee discussed the 100th Senate T-shirt design competition to celebrate.
At the next Student Senate meeting Nov. 8, Senate will discuss the institutionalization and funding of Martin Luther King Jr. Week.
