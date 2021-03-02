On one of the coldest weeks of winter in Maryville, residents of Hudson-Perrin halls were asked to only use the front and back main entrances due to the problem of heating the side stairwells.
From Feb. 11-22, due to temperatures below zero that had been sweeping their way through town, students’ key fobs were shut off to help with the circulation of heat throughout the residence halls. They were still allowed to exit the buildings but entrance through the side doors was prohibited.
Hudson-Perrin Resident Director Trey Carlson said this was a provision based solely from the steadily low temperatures.
“It wasn’t just really cold for a little bit; it was consistently in the negatives, and we were worried about the pipes freezing,” Carlson said. “It was just the weather that made us take that precaution.”
The side stairwells in these residence halls have exposed pipes throughout the ceiling and the entrances into the hallways. In order to make sure these pipes didn’t freeze and then burst, they shut off entrance to the stairwells and propped open doors to all of the connected hallways.
These precautions were quickly taken in efforts to not experience the same issues as the flooding in Garrett-Strong Science Building just days before.
Though these steps were taken to make sure everyone stays safe and to make sure the pipes weren’t going to burst, students still were displeased about the inconvenience.
“I heard people weren’t exactly happy about it, but we had to do what we had to do to make sure the pipes didn’t freeze,” Carlson said.
The resident assistants were asked to keep students informed about the changes being made to assist the ventilation, and students were receptive of not being able to enter the side doors.
Keatley Cotter, a resident assistant in Perrin Hall said that she thought that this was a valid reason for her to have to walk to the other doors, and it didn’t impact her daily life.
“I felt like this was mostly just a minor inconvenience rather than a problem,” Cotter said. “I don't think it's an issue to walk to a different door, so I wasn't really hindered that much.”
This isn’t the first problem with heating that Hudson-Perrin residence halls have faced since its construction in 2007. According to the St. Joseph News-Press, after moving nearly 500 students into the building, staff reported that there was poor air pressure and insufficient heating and air conditioning systems among other problems.
These claims eventually led to a lawsuit filed in 2012 from Northwest against the contract company Gould Evans Architect Associates for $2.5 million in damages, and they settled for $300,000. This suit eventually came to an out-of-court settlement in 2016 for just over $2 million among 13 separate parties.
As of now, the residence hall is dealing with the heating problems on a situational basis.
“The stairwells aren’t heated, and I don’t think there is any plan to heat them because the pipes haven’t been frozen before,” Carlson said. “It is probably just a random occurrence that happens once every couple of years. I don’t think they anticipated having this cold weather for this many days in a row.”
