Tina Deiter is running for the position of prosecuting attorney for Nodaway County. Her position would hold her responsible for the decision to prosecute someone based on a criminal offense. She is running for this position unopposed.
Deiter graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2003. For three years she worked at a public defender’s office in Jackson County and Buchanan County. She then came to Maryville and opened her own office and has been a sole practitioner since opening.
Deiter grew up in Maryville and graduated from both Maryville R-II High School and Northwest Missouri State University before continuing her schooling in Kansas City, Missouri. She has been back in Maryville running her own office since 2006 to continue her career as an attorney.
“I came up here and opened my own office and have been the sole practitioner since then,” Deiter said.
She has been an active member of Maryville’s community. She has been a part of the St. Gregory Barbarigo church and went to an event hosted by the Northstar Advocacy Center to discuss domestic violence.
Deiter ran for associate circuit judge in the 2014 election. She was not appointed to this position, but that has not stopped her from trying to be a representative in Nodaway County.
Helping people is the main point of becoming the prosecuting attorney for Deiter. She made it clear that helping is her main focus and fighting for the rights of people is important for her.
“I am going to fight for the rights of victims and put victims rights first,” Deiter said.
Deiter said she wants to make sure victims come first and get substantial help. Their rights are important to her and one of the main things she focuses on.
This is going to be a demanding transition for Deiter, and she said she is prepared to take on this role and do what she can to make this transition successful. Deiter said she is going to do the best she can with this position to help people.
“I just thank everyone for their support and ask for patience as I make the transition,” Deiter said.
Deiter said she hopes that everyone continues to support her through her transition to prosecuting attorney and during her time in that position. The elections are going to be held Nov. 8.
