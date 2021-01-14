Northwest Missouri State University Police
There have been no campus crimes recorded as of Jan. 14.
Maryville Public Safety
Dec. 31
A summons was issued to Payton A. Schieffer, 20, for Minor in Possession on the 300 Block of North Mulberry Street.
Jan. 1
A summons was issued to Jordan A. Edwards, 23, of Stanberry, Missouri for Driving While Intoxicating, and failure to use headlights after dark on the 1700 Block of East 1st Street.
Jan. 5
A summons was issued to Randall K. Johnson II, 19, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and following another vehicle too close on the 600 Block of East 1st Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 800 Block of North Fillmore Street.
Jan. 7
A summons was issued to Mikhail M. Smith, 23, of Clearmont, Missouri for not possessing a valid driver’s license.
Jan. 8
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 600 Block of North Main Street.
There was an accident on the 1200 Block of South Main Street between Jimmy L. Davis, 58, of Skidmore, Missouri, and Carolyn R. Hall, 43, of Mound City, Missouri. A citation was issued to Davis for Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Jan. 9
There was an accident on the 200 Block of North Main Street between Mary T. Urbanek, 21, of Roland, Iowa, and Cameron T. Jenkins, 16. A citation was issued to Urbanek for Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Jan. 10
A summons was issued to Rachel C.S. Wignall, 20, of Creston, Iowa for a Minor in Possession on the 200 Block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Christopher J. Clewell, 23, of Dubuque, Iowa for Driving While Intoxicated and failure to maintain right half of the road on the 1500 Block of North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.