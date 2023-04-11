The Pub transitioned owners to Doug Meyer and Adam Marriott January 2023. What started as a discussion with previous owner Jeff Zeller in June 2022, new additions are underway.
The Pub is a dine-in bar and entertainment center located at 414 N. Main St., which holds trivia nights, live music, pool tournaments and shuffleboard. It has been a place where the Northwest’s Studio Jazz Ensemble has been able to perform as well as other performers.
Adam Marriott is the owner of A&M Amusements, the largest amusement rental company in northwest Missouri, and Doug Meyer is the owner of Meyer Auto Center. Though their jobs may not cause them to cross paths, they met while being on the Big Brothers Big Sisters board, a nonprofit organization that serves young people from age 5 through young adulthood in one-to-one mentoring friendships.
“Kind of a funny story, when John Jasinski, the former president of the University, was moving to Springfield, we all came up (to The Pub) and had drinks before he left,” Meyer said. “Me, John Jasinski and Jeff Zeller were standing right there, and Zeller said as a joke ‘You do not have to move, just buy The Pub.’”
Since the discussion in June 2022, planning took place in August. Meyer and Marriott applied for their LLC as well as liquor licenses for the state, county and city.
“It all just takes time, you know, so it all just worked out that we could take over January first,” Meyer said.
The Pub was officially taken over by Meyer and Marriott for the new year Jan. 1.
Marriott and Meyer said they did not plan to change the layout and original look of the bar as well as keeping original events that Zeller started, such as “South of the Border Night” on Tuesdays and “Trivia Night” on Thursdays.
Meyer and Marriott began serving seltzers at The Pub recently and started a “Pitcher and Seltzer Night” on Mondays.
“We just kind of added to those, so now we’ve got free chips and salsa for “South of the Border Night,” and we just did a pool tournament on that night,” Meyer said.
The Pub hosts “Education Appreciation Night” for school and college staff, administrators, teachers and professors to get one dollar off drinks from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Monthly charity shots have recently been added to The Pub by donating the proceeds to a local nonprofit organization.
“We started doing charity shots too as that was something we wanted to do to start giving back to the community,” Marriott said. “It is actually kind of hard for a bar to give back to the community, so we had to come up with a way that we can be charitable.”
Another addition to The Pub is more entertainment by bringing in bands and DJs.
“It’s been phenomenal,” Marriott said. “The staff is great, our customers are great. I think we have had very few problems with customers.”
