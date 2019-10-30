Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 23
A sexual assault at Colden Hall was reported to the Title IX office.
Oct. 25
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Franken Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
Oct. 26
A summons was issued to Kaleb Popplewell, 21, of Maysville, Missouri, for trespassing at Dieterich Hall.
A summons was issued to Kyler Popplewell, 19, of Maysville, Missouri, for minor in possession of intoxicants at Dieterich Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
There is an open investigation for forcible fondling at Perrin Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
A summons was issued to Rylan Pleiss, 18, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Luke Pinkall, 18, Trevor Ristow, 18, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Zack Weber, 18, of Gretna, Nebraska, for Possession of Marijuana at Lot 10.
Oct. 27
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
There was a closed investigation for two liquor law violations at Dieterich Hall.
A summons was issued to Dalton Hartman, 20, of Lawson, Missouri, for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
There was a closed investigation for property damage at the Olive Deluce Fine Arts Building.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Sept. 28
There is an ongoing investigation for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1100 block of East Thompson Street.
Oct. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Oct. 20
A summons was issued to Karen N. Sanchez, 18, for minor in possession and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Oct. 21
A summons was issued to Carl D. Dosztan, 34, of Conception Junction, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 400 block of Davidson Square.
Oct. 22
A summons was issued to Miranda E. Ferguson, 32, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Oct. 23
A summons was issued to Joseph R. Everhart, of Pickering, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Jacob D. Pinkerton, 20, of Beatrice, Nebraska, for minor in possession, careless and imprudent driving, possession of a fake I.D. and using a private driveway to turn around on the 600 block of North Fillmore Street.
Oct. 24
A summons was issued to Antonio J. Patterson, 18, for minor in possession and allowing an underage person to operate a motor vehicle on the 400 block of East First Street.
Oct. 25
A summons was issued to Kylan L. Harrell, 21, for driving while suspended on the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
Oct. 26
A summons was issued to Darian M. Tarbox, 21, of Corning, Iowa, for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without illuminating headlights on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Colton L. Robinson, 22, of Red Oak, Iowa, for open container in a motor vehicle on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Avery J. Cooksey, 19, of Trenton, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, failure to obey a posted stop sign and possession of a fake I.D. on the 500 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Katie G. Carter, 18, of Silver City, Iowa, for minor in possession and failure to display headlamps when required on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Lindsey A. Byrd, 19, of Camden Point, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Brady C. McCrary, 19, of Clyde, Missouri, for disorderly conduct and excessive acceleration on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Lane M. Burch, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Isaiah R. Connor, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated and speeding on the 1000 block of East Seventh Street.
