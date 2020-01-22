Maryville Department of Public Safety
Jan. 12
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 600 block of West Halsey Street.
Jan. 15
A summons was issued to Jeremiah L. Holmes, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Jan. 16
A summons was issued to Zachary P. Lawrence, 18, for possession of a fake I.D. on the 1500 block of North Main Street.
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Jan. 15
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
A summons was issued to Anita Hallman, 19, and Lane M. Liam, 19, for possession of marijuana at Dieterich Hall.
Jan. 17
There was a closed investigation for two liquor law violations at Perrin Hall.
Jan. 18
Sean Flanagan, 18, was placed on a detox for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
Jan. 19
A summons was issued to Anthony Pina, 18, for driving while suspended.
A summons was issued to Nicole Still, 45, of Bedford, Iowa, for driving while impaired on College Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.