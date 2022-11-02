Lifelong resident Elaine Wilson, Republican, is the current Nodaway County Circuit Clerk and will be running unopposed during this election. She took her first clerk’s oath in 2011.
Wilson grew up in Conception Junction, Missouri. Before she became Circuit Clerk, she was the Polk Township tax collector, but in 2006 after her last two-year term, she went to court reporting school to become a voice writer. Her two friends then convinced her to run for Circuit Clerk, and she won.
“I tell people the job is stressful, it’s very busy, but I like what I do. All the experiences that I’ve learned in court about how cases are processed, what the parties go through and helping people get the information they need,” Wilson said.
When Wilson was first appointed she heard many complaints and changes she heard people wanted to make.
“I made it my mission to sit down and learn every bit of the job that I had to learn,” Wilson said. “Because I felt it was my duty in the position to learn and be able to cover for people when they were absent.”
The Circuit Clerk is the first step into the court system. Wilson works with four other clerks, two clerk III and two deputy clerks. The cases that come through their office are associate circuit civil and criminal, juvenile, mental health and probate. Clerk III supervises the deputy clerks and these clerks take on specific cases like one could just work on civil while another works on mental health.
Wilson can take on any of those cases but her most difficult cases are probate, which is the validation and administration of a deceased person's will.
“You really have to work uninterrupted on those because you have so many different things you have to think about that have to play into that case, especially guardians and conservators,” Wilson said. “Do you qualify, we have to do a background check, criminal check, financial check, so there is just a lot that goes into probate.”
In 2015, the court became fully electronic. The clerks use two different methods to process their work, Judicial Information System and Show Me Courts. Wilson reviews the documents to see if they are complete and in the correct order then they process the document and put it out to the public on casenet. It is also important the information on how the case was resolved is correct and filed.
Clerks also deal with many phone calls about paying tickets, court case dates, court and case questions and others. They have to be aware of the information they give because some information cannot be released as well as they are not allowed to give out legal advice.
“We have to be sure that the defendant is allowed their due process to make sure their case is heard quickly, properly and correctly,” Wilson said.
This year Wilson and her clerks received the Daniel J. O'Toole reward which is for case processing time standards and court efficiency.
“This year our circuit was the only one in the state that met the criteria for that award and that says a lot about your circuit, ” Wilson said.
