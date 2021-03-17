Some inmates who were displaced by a fire in the Nodaway County jail in January have been readmitted to their cells after the county worked for a little over a month to repair damage, which hindered jail operations.
At the end of February, sheriff’s office staff began transporting inmates back to Nodaway County from Andrew and Buchanan county jails. The jail officially reopened Feb. 25 and housed 10 inmates as of March 16.
Twenty inmates were evacuated from the Nodaway County jail at the time of the fire. If a sheriff’s deputy made an arrest that required immediate incarceration, the deputy would have to call Buchanan or Andrew county or another facility that had the ability to take them in and transport them there.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett has worked with Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong before on the Northwest Missouri Major Case Squad. He said local collaboration after the Nodaway County jail fire is a testament to how well law enforcement works together in northwest Missouri.
“With the fire, they had a lot going on,” Puett said. “We were originally going to take six (inmates) and then it grew to 12. We had three vehicles go up, which was good because we had to separate a couple of the inmates because of their classification.”
“That was also the night it was getting ready to blizzard,” Puett said. “Obviously for (Nodaway County), it was very chaotic and difficult. They have inmates with a variety of different charges and security concerns.”
Puett, who has been the Buchanan County sheriff since 2017, said he was happy to assist Nodaway County to ensure things were done safely and successfully.
Ethen Mark Bentley, the individual charged with starting the fire, was originally transported to Buchanan County with the rest of the inmates Jan. 14. He was later moved to Platte County shortly after the fire and was not brought back to avoid conflict, Strong said.
“We were concerned that we wouldn’t be able to protect him from the other inmates who were upset about the fire and putting their lives in danger,” Strong said.
In the month after the fire took place, county officials and the sheriff’s office worked with local businesses and professional cleanup crews to repair smoke and fire damage created throughout the jail. Along with the repairs came discussions on how to make the jail safer for the future. The first step the Nodaway County Commission took was bidding out a sprinkler system to be installed.
While repairs were made, the sheriff’s office partnered with the Maryville Police Department to keep jail staff working in any way they could. Jailers assisted MPD when arrested individuals needed immediate incarceration.
Kitchen staff in the jail took inventory on food that needed to be thrown out because of the damage and made note of it for the jail’s insurance company. Kitchen staff also repainted parts of the kitchen.
“It was difficult, and it just made a lot of extra work for everybody,” Strong said.
While the insurance company will cover damage costs at the facility, another expense the jail will likely see is a daily fee for housing inmates. Strong said his department will likely see a sum of daily fees from Buchanan, Andrew and Platte county jails for housing inmates. As of now, that number is unknown, he said.
Strong said fires have been known to occur in jail or prison settings, and that they are often intentionally set. Though this wasn’t a rare situation across the board, Strong said this particular fire could have done more damage, if not caught in the timely manner it was. Strong held a short ceremony Feb. 4 commending jail staff for their work amid the fire and has spoken highly of staff who helped in the repair process.
The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department did not return several attempted contacts in time for publication.
