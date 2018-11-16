At approximately 10 p.m. University Police called the Maryville Fire Department to investigate large amounts of smoke coming from Roberta Hall.
After the fire alarm sounded residents were evacuated, UPD arrived at the scene to investigate the smoke.
University Police Chief Clarence Green said the smoke was from an elevator malfunction caused by hydraulic fluid spilling inside of the motor.
Green said there was so much smoke University Police could not find the cause of it and called in the Maryville Fire Department.
The smoke has cleared and the residents are now allowed back into the building. However, the elevator will be out of order until the parts can be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.