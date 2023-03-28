Northwest’s African Student Organization will be having a showcase and celebration called “Taste of Africa” at 6 p.m. March 30 in the J.W. Jones Student Union.
“Taste of Africa” is an annual student-led event that brings African culture to Northwest. Its goal is to share food, music, fashion and awareness to Northwest so students can experience African culture.
ASO is a student organization that makes international students feel more at home. Its goal is to promote unity and solidarity among students of African descent while upholding a unique identity and solidarity among student organizations.
The planning of the annual “Taste of Africa” started at the end of Christmas break.
Oluwadamilola (Dami) Popoola, vice president of ASO, spoke about the upcoming event.
“Other organizations that kind of help out are the inclusion committee, the (Student) Senate, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and most of the stuff you will see at the events by ourselves,” Popoola said.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance by March 27. They were sold by contacting the Office of Diversity and Inclusion located in the Student Engagement Center on the second floor of theStudent Union.
Tickets will be available at the door of the event and students can pay with cash, Cash App or Venmo.
Students may bring guests with no limit to how many may be brought. Guests do not have to pay an additional cost for a ticket and 150-200 tickets are expected to be sold.
Obioma M Nwuba is the president of ASO, and spoke about the upcoming event. Nwuba is a senior and helped with the planning of “Taste of Africa.'' Nwuba also said she has been thinking of ideas since Christmas break.
“I have been a member since I got here as my sister was here,” Nwuba said. “So, I knew I was interested in the African Student Organization before I actually came to Northwest because she was the vice president at the time, so she would send us pictures and fun stuff.”
A meal will be provided from authentic African stores in Kansas City, Missouri and neighboring cities. There will be fried rice, Jollof rice, fish and chicken.
“We had a number of options, we’re just saying that we wanted to introduce new things,” Nwuba said. “So, we started with Asaro, which is like yam porridge, as opposed to something like Swallow (cooked starchy vegetables or grain) because people don’t really know how to get that, and we don’t want people extending themselves, so just try to introduce that like that, one after the other, but we have more things people are used to like rice.”
There will be a showcase in which members of ASO will be holding flags that are a delegate of the countries represented at Northwest.
“It's something we've always tried to do every year,” Popoola said. “Because we always want to get together, express our culture and bring something to Northwest just so everyone on campus can feel that African culture.”
After the “Taste of Africa” event, ASO will be preparing transition documents and have elections, applications and interview executive committees.
