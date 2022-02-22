Black History Month will be coming to a close in a matter of days. Many of the organizations at Northwest are planning to end this month of reflection and education on a high note. One of these groups is the Minority Men’s Organization.
MMO is an organization that is committed to the achievement and advancement of minority men on campus in all areas, including social, academic and professional areas. They have hosted a wide variety of events, such as kickball tournaments and open mic nights.
President of MMO, Junior Camron Radford, took on the role because he was a general member of the organization his freshman year, and he liked what the organization was about and wanted to continue to be in it.
“Before the first semester of my freshman year was over, the president and vice president were seniors, so they were graduating. And they asked who wanted to do what, and I raised my hand for it,” Radford said. “But in the second semester, we went online, and MMO kind of died out. So this year is a restart.”
Radford said MMO is like a family, a “brotherhood” for him.
“ I know that there are fraternities and stuff like that, but for people who don’t want to do that, you have MMO,” Radford said.
Secretary and Treasurer Darren Ross also said MMO is unique because of the amount of brotherhood in the organization. They always make sure to stay in contact with one another, he said, and help out both members and nonmembers.
“We’re making sure that not only are we getting together for the fun events, but we also make sure that we keep each other in check, making sure they’re academically, socially, and mentally and financially OK,” Ross said. “We’re not afraid to reach out and assist people when they need our help, not only in the organization but also outside the organization. We’re always reaching our hands out to help other people.
Ross took on the leadership role in MMO because he wanted to be a part of an organization that involved mostly Black people, so he could connect with others who are similar to him.
“After the previous president moved on, I looked into trying to take over that role because I felt like we could do just as well, if not better, than what they’ve shown us. I definitely wanted to make it known that this organization can be even better if we just have the right stepping stones,” Ross said.
Ross said for him, MMO is a group of minority men who have a purpose at Northwest to provide information, education and social awareness about the struggles that minorities face to all.
In honor of Black History Month coming to an end, MMO will host a panel at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom. The panel will include Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett and University Police Department Chief Clarence Green, among others.
“It will be a discussion about the black experience, and there will be a wide range of backgrounds. The panel will be asked a wide variety of questions from the audience so that they can get an understanding of how it really is to be Black, especially in Maryville,” Ross said.
