Several amendments were on the Nov. 8 ballot. The two most controversial initiatives are Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana for adults over 21, and the Missouri Constitutional Convention. The other amendments being voted on are Missouri Amendment 1, Missouri Amendment 4 and Missouri Amendment 5.
Missouri Amendment 3 was voted no in Nodaway County with a little more than 60% of the votes. Most of the precincts in Nodaway County had spread out votes. The precincts of Nodaway County all voted no against Missouri Amendment 3 with 3,951 of the 6,642 votes. Missouri Amendment 3 passed with all of the district's votes.
In the voting precinct Hopkins, there was only a 28 vote difference favoring no. There were 118 votes for no and 90 for yes. Hopkins had the closest vote out of all the precincts in Nodaway County.
Despite Nodaway County largely voting against the amendment, the unofficial votes from other precincts in Missouri are in favor of passing Missouri Amendment 3 with 1,089,326 of the 2,051,235 votes being yes according to the Secretary of State website.
This amendment being passed would mean that any adult over the age of 21 can sell, use and purchase marijuana. Missouri residents can also apply for registration cards to be able to grow a restricted amount of six plants of marijuana. There is also the possibility of people that are incarcerated for nonviolent convictions to petition to be released from prison with their record expunged. The record expungement is the first of its kind in any state, though there will still be punishments for selling to minors and driving under the influence.
The districts with the most voters, like St. Louis County, Jackson and St. Charles, all voted in favor of Missouri Amendment 3, while the districts with less voters, like Worth, Mercer and Scotland, voted against Missouri Amendment 3.
Missouri Amendment 1, which would let the state treasurer invest state funds in municipal securities, was voted no with 3,470 of the 6,165 votes in Nodaway County. The rest of the state voted similarly, with 1,061,253 of the 1,955,309 votes being against the amendment.
Missouri Amendment 4, which allows the increase of minimal funding for the Kansas City Missouri police force, and Missouri Amendment 5, which creates the state Department of the National Guard, were voted yes with around two thirds of the vote in Nodaway County.
Amendment 4 was voted yes with 4,022 of the 6,265 votes in Nodaway County. Amendment 5 was voted yes with 4,119 of the 6,227 votes.
Amendments 4 and 5 have been voted yes by the majority of Missouri. Amendment 4 with around 63% of votes and Amendment 5 with around 60% of votes.
The constitutional convention was voted no by every precinct in Nodaway County with 4,201 of the 6,116 votes. The constitutional convention would be an assembly to revise and amend the Missouri Constitution. This is voted on every 20 years and has not been passed since 1942.
The Missouri constitutional convention was voted no with 1,324,937 of the 1,957,137 votes in Missouri.
All of the votes as of Nov. 9 are the unofficial results and the official results will be announced no later than Dec. 13.
