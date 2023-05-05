The Northwest Board of Regents voted to update the University alcohol policy and nominated board members for new positions as Interim President Clarence Green said his farewells at the final meeting of the spring semester May 4.
As the University’s contract with Aramark, its current dining services provider, comes to an end, more plans for the 2023-24 school year are being made with the new service provider, Sodexo Operations LLC. In this new contract, a Buffalo Wild Wings To-Go will be moving into the space previously occupied by Mooyah.
With the addition of the new retail venue, Northwest updated its alcohol policy to now allow for the new venue to sell beer, wine and spirits to the general public, making changes to the general guidelines on campus to align with the new policy.
Alcohol now is allowed to be sold, purchased, possessed, consumed and distributed on the Northwest campus as long as it is in accordance with the new policy.
Vice President of Student Affairs Matthew Baker said the driving factor behind this change was to allow for more revenue.
“So we can generate revenue for the auxiliary services, which typically is housing, dining and Union, but not on the backs of our residential students,” Baker said.
He also said adding this national chain into Maryville, which has a limited number of nationwide chains, can be used as a recruitment method for students.
“Sometimes we get feedback that we're too rural,” Baker said. “And these small things, whether anybody has a beer or not, it's far more important to have the Buffalo Wild Wings that they’re familiar with from their neighborhood. So we feel like this is a really good deal for the next iteration of our campus dining program at Northwest.”
Board of Regents Position Nominations
The annual election/appointment of multiple positions on the Board of Regents — chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary — will be at the June 15 meeting. Regent Chair John Moore said as he is stepping down, the next meeting will be his last as chair.
Moore started the discussion, first with nominations for regent chair. Regent Deborah Roach nominated Vice Chair Roxanna Swaney. She was the only nomination for this position. Next Mel Tjeerdsma was nominated for vice chair. He was the only nomination for this position. Moore nominated reappointment for secretary and treasurer.
Nominations are still allowed to be submitted all the way up to the point of election in June.
Interim President Clarence Green Farewell
As Lance Tatum, Northwest’s 11th president, starts June 1, Green has entered his last month as interim president. As this is the final meeting he will attend in this position, he gave special recognition to many who have helped him through this experience.
Provost Jamie Hooyman, Athletic Director Andy Peterson, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick and Baker were all on Green’s list of who to thank, along with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
“You have all been exceptional,” Green said. “You have given me grace and allowed this institution to stay its course. To have the opportunity to serve your alma mater that has given you so much, is really extremely humbling.”
At the end of the meeting, Moore presented Green with the Chain of the Presidency which the president of the University wears at graduation. Thus far, the name of every Northwest president is engraved onto the necklace, now including Green.
“I don't know if you're the 11th (president), I don't know if (Lance Tatum’s) the 11th,” Moore said. “I don't care either way, but we care deeply about you. And we're so appreciative of what you've accomplished, that we wanted to make sure that every president from this point forward at every commencement wears a necklace that has your name as part of the chain of the presidency.”
Other Board of Regents Business:
The board approved the appointment of Danica Drake as a new University Police Department Officer.
The board approved of more funding to go toward the renovations to the inside of the Thomas Gaunt House, with the total cost of the project not-to-exceed $525,000.
The board approved of summer faculty appointments.
Northwest signed a contract with Academic Partnerships to be the University’s online enablement services provider.
The board ratified the memorandum of agreement and addendum with KC Scholars, Inc., for a partnership.
