Nearly 11 weeks ago, dispensaries across Missouri were approved to start sales of recreational marijuana.
Sunrise Dispensary in Maryville is one of the five locations in Missouri from Agri-Genesis, a marijuana cultivation and production company.
Richard Gunnels, a fifth-generation farmer in Missouri, founded Agri-Genesis after seeing the impact that medical marijuana had on the people around him. With nearly three decades of farming experience and an interest in modern agriculture, he added on to his family’s traditional row crop farming with the new market for cannabis.
Sean Carriger, president of Agri-Genesis, has been an owner and operator in the cannabis industry for around a decade. Coming from a career in oil and drilling rigs and running his own safety technology company, he decided to enter the cannabis market.
“I ended up being a liaison for this company I invested in with the regulators and the Marijuana Enforcement Division in Colorado,” Carriger said. “As I was playing consultant, trying to help our company build this facility, I figured out like I'm one of the most knowledgeable people in the room just because of my oil and gas experience on this specific topic.”
He then took a senior role in the company, helping them get off the ground while continuing his work in oil and gas. Taking a leap of faith, he became the CEO of the company for three years.
After that, he worked with companies in different states who had legalized marijuana to help with their transitions.
Starting in medical marijuana production, Carriger said the hardest part of the change to recreational use in Missouri was the higher volume of customers.
“In the medical market, there was a one to one ratio of patients to paid patient consultants or workers,” Carriger said “... They changed that to a three to one ratio which really helps us have, you know, three times as many customers on the floor at any given time.”
Despite this being a big transition in Missouri, Carriger and other team members had gone through this change before in other states that legalized recreational use, so they had been preparing for months in advance to the official approval by the state to sell for recreational use.
“We were ready with line stanchions and how to organize the traffic and digital cues on customers coming in and online orders, and we have drive throughs in our retail locations, so we were really prepared for the increase in activity,” Carriger said.
He said though they were prepared, it was up in the air when the official announcement would be made that they could start selling recreationally. Several days before anticipated, the sale of recreational marijuana was approved.
“It was like ripping the Band-Aid off just to tell our staff,” he said. “You know, it's seven in the morning and said ‘we're going live for (recreational) right now, and here's your checklist that you gotta get through.’”
The Maryville location is one of the highest volume locations for Sunrise Dispensary, and the addition of more parking and a drive-thru are in the works.
With more traffic coming through locations, Sunrise has been trying to push more online ordering, going through drive-thrus and educating people on what the process of going in store is like.
Despite the change in state law, Carriger said there is still a lot of gray area because everything to do with marijuana is still federally illegal.
“That shows up in all kinds of different ways,” he said. “Whether it be what type of bank you can use, can you have a credit card? Can you transfer money from this company to that company? Can you transfer money out of state? Can you have investors from out of state? Can you get a loan?”
Since this is such a new industry, there is a gap in training for professionals. Agri-Genesis is partnering with Truman State University to work on a cannabis curriculum and an internship program to allow students to work with growing and production at the facility.
“What we're trying to establish with Truman is a degree path for people who want to be on the cultivation side, a path for people who want to be on the extraction side, a path for people who want to be on the retail, or entrepreneurial side,” Carriger said. “They're even having a path for holistic medicines, where it's not just cannabis.”
Over 170 miles away from Maryville sits the Agri-Genesis cultivation facility in Macon, Missouri. Gunnels, a lifelong resident of Macon, Missouri, built the Agri-Genesis cultivation facility in the town he grew up in. The facility has a footprint of 56,000 square feet that sits on 15 acres of land. The company has three cultivation licenses and a manufacturing license all under the same roof.
Growing Stages
For Agri-Genesis, there are three distinct stages of the growing cycle: clone, vegetative and flower/bloom.
All of their cultivation at the facility starts from clones from female plants. Clippings are taken from a larger plant that is in the vegetative state. Then, clippings are taken from the mother plant.
Carriger said they typically take anywhere between 2,000-3,000 clones a week and there are only four or five people that work in the cloning and propagation stage.
After the clones are taken, they are labeled based on the different strain of the plant, and stay in the room for two weeks until they are ready to move on to the next stage. During that time, the room is kept at a 70-75% humidity range to help the roots form on the base of the plant, preparing it for the vegetative stage.
“So it's all artificially controlled, lighting, all the HVAC, temperature, humidity, (carbon dioxide) supplementation, etc,” Carriger said. “Growing indoors gives us the most control, which also gives us generally the best outcome.”
The entire facility is run on environmental control software that controls the temperature and moisture in each room tailored to that stage of the growing cycle.
In the vegetative stage, the plants are transferred into cocoa pods and kept for four weeks. The vegetative rooms are structures with the smallest plants at the top, moving down as they get bigger and ready to move on to the next stage.
With the limited space in each room, Carriger said the stacking of plants is for labor efficiency. The rows of plants in each vegetative room are able to move to allow the dozen staff members to move in and out of the space easily while still having as many rows as possible.
“It is agriculture, but it just happens inside,” Carriger said. “So we go to great lengths to try to keep everything super, super clean. But what we do is inherently very dirty.”
The bloom room, or flower room, is the longest part of the cycle for cannabis, allowing for the final stage of growing for nine to 10 weeks. Every Monday a full room gets harvested and torn down before being taken to different areas to make cannabis products.
“So we're on a routine schedule of having a fresh harvest every week,” Carriger said. “For some perspective, these rooms will typically yield around 250 to 300 pounds of flower or bud on a weekly basis.”
In each room, there are anywhere between six and 10 different variants of cannabis strains. Agri-Genesis works with breeders to create new genetics from the plants they grow to offer more variety to customers.
“We had definitely the highest testing and most potent cannabis in the state with a dozen varieties that are testing over 30% THC consistently,” Carriger said. “We had one that's tested over 40%, (it’s) really kind of unheard of.”
When it comes to the genetics of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana, there is no difference. There are products that are catered to medical marijuana users, but the cannabis used for medical use is the same used for recreational products.
“In Missouri, it's really a tax difference at the register,” Carriger said. “All products are actually the same that you had to opt in and fill out the paperwork in order to sell products within the recreational market.”
The facility grows for Willie’s Reserve, Willie Nelson’s cannabis brand, and grows for two internal brands, Notorious and Farmer G. Farmer G is named after Gunnels.
After being taken from the bloom room, the product is hang dried for two weeks before it can go to the harvest room. While harvesting the bud, there is a byproduct called trim that is used to make oils for concentrates and vapes.
The facility is also home to the manufacturing side of operations. Staff work to package the bud, and extraction is also done at the facility. There is a Class 1 Division 1 explosion-proof room that is used when extracting medical grade products for concentrates, shatter and other oil products.
The packaging is done by hand, having visual inspection and quality control before being shipped to stores.
Agri-Genesis has five dispensaries that are fulfilled from this cultivation site that take about 50% of what is grown, and the rest of the cannabis product it produces is wholesaled out to different buyers and made available to other dispensaries.
Carriger said the higher volume of customers has helped them empty rooms of product, but there are plans in the works to continue to grow over the next couple of years.
“We do already have plans to expand this indoor facility for an additional 103,000 square feet,” he said. “So basically, you know, two and a half times the size of this building.”
Carriger said alongside the expansion and the partnership with Truman, working with more retailers is something upcoming.
