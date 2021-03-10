In the first week of Introduction to American Government and Politics, Northwest students hear a lecture describing foundations of society. They learn how governments are in place for some sense of order or protection. Classmates discuss the role of government in society — to what extent control is necessary, or to what extent it is overbearing.
Often in these discussions, the words of German novelist Thomas Mann come into play. “Everything is political.”
Mann said that in the 1920s, but it holds merit today. It’s a statement that, perhaps, Maryville’s City Council experienced all too well this past year.
Councilman Matt Johnson teaches in the same department under which the Introduction to American Government and Politics class is held. While he doesn’t teach that particular class, he is familiar with the terminology; he is familiar with the outcomes.
“The mask thing became such a bigger issue than just the mask thing,” Johnson said.
A year ago this week, Maryville began to take the novel coronavirus a little more seriously. Northwest sent its students home spring break, surrounding towns were seeing case counts rising and the global death toll was climbing faster than any health official could have imagined.
An aggressive approach seemed necessary, but information was coming in quicker than it could be processed by anyone on the City Council or local health officials.
“The amount of information that was coming into us was massive,” Johnson said. “What made the most sense to me was to focus on the individuals that have the best understanding of health needs of this community.”
Eventually, health guidance was more sound. Experts began to agree on what mitigation strategies were necessary, and Johnson, with the rest of Maryville’s City Council, turned to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and the Nodaway County Health Department.
Their guidance, along with what was being given from the state and national level, eventually led to a face-covering mandate. On that warm July evening, Maryville’s City Council passed an ordinance that fueled a polarized community. An amplified outcry followed.
From then on, people residing in Maryville, and even some who don’t, began flocking to meetings to speak in approval or disapproval of the ordinance. A global pandemic polarized by talking heads and opinion programs trickled down into the local community, forcing health officials into uncomfortable positions among their peers.
While some concerns were heard and taken into consideration — like how gathering limits would affect local businesses — others reflected opinions different from local health officials, like the efficiency of masks, and the Council made note of it.
Subsequent City Council meetings got longer. People talked over one another and the Council, even in meetings without scheduled public comment sections. Health officials attended for presentations, and when they were not available, they sent in local COVID-19 statistics and recommendations based on them.
All members of the City Council said that at that point in the year, shortly after the first mask mandate was passed, their focus shifted to being as transparent as possible. Johnson said he wanted to not get caught up in all the information and counter information from various levels of governance. He, along with the rest of the Council, agreed to focus down on what impacted their local community, and numbers that came from local sources.
Reflecting back on the past year, each council member said they felt unprepared for what would follow a global pandemic.
The responsibility of five individuals making decisions for a community of just under 12,000 people, Johnson said, is not an easy task. With heightened attention to city government, he wishes the city would have taken additional steps to be forthcoming to the public to curb misunderstandings from the past year.
“I think we could have done a better job at explaining the decision-making process for the people of Maryville,” Johnson said. “Those meetings can be intimidating if you don’t know how they function. We could have done a better job of explaining the process of decision-making, how we discuss things, how we come to conclusions, what a representative democracy is.
Mayor Ben Lipiec shared a similar point of view after a meeting in January.
“The big thing is that I’m glad they are coming,” Lipiec said about local residents. “It’s an open meeting, an open discussion, and there’s nothing hidden. You know, as you go through the social media aspects, you see a lot of conspiracy theories about things, so I’m glad they come.”
Lipiec said an increased involvement has been something he wanted to see for a while now but that it was unfortunate what circumstances brought them in and made people more aware of local government.
City councilors Rachael Martin and Tye Parsons remained vocal throughout the months of planning city mandates for COVID-19 mitigation. Both Jason McDowell and Johnson said they wish they would have been more vocal on certain stances they held.
A part of last year that was particularly difficult for the Council, Martin said, was the cancellation of events and the ability to connect within the community.
“I have really missed the community events that celebrate our progress and the connections that come from those gatherings,” Martin said.
McDowell, who motioned to end the mask mandate early at the Council’s last meeting, said the past year has been the hardest year he has ever experienced in local government.
While his motion didn’t get past his initial proposal that night, he said he remains hopeful that COVID-19 is on the downturn locally.
“We’ve had to make a lot of tough decisions throughout, and sometimes we are not all on the same page, and sometimes we are, and that’s OK,” McDowell said. “We are moving in the right direction, I think.”
Councilman Parsons, who has been one of the more vocal members in support of the mask mandate, said the past year can be summed up to the failure of civil public discourse. Even so, Parsons said, he didn’t want to “paint too broad of a brush.”
“Many people have contacted me over the past year regarding civic issues that have been respectful, constructive, backed by data or expert opinion, and generally trying to advance debate in the public sphere,” Parsons said. “It's the other side of that coin, though — the name calling, lying, mischaracterization of position, half-truths … that have been the most disappointing.”
“I encourage public debate and support anyone's right to publicly disagree with a vote or position I have taken, but we can agree to disagree without childishly tearing the other person down and hopefully realize, at the end of the day, we are all working towards the betterment of our community,” Parsons said.
While the coronavirus pandemic meant tough decisions for the City Council, its members were able to celebrate the ground-breaking and completion of projects, at least one of which took decades to finish.
Though burnout was a real factor for several city councilors, Johnson said there were some positives that came out of the pandemic year. Those who run for election in local government want to remember the good things that come out of their tenure, he said, not the bad. What Johnson will remember is the community rallying together to provide personal protective equipment, sanitizer and filling other needs that came about. He said he wants to remember the young people who stepped up when the older generation had to shelter in place.
But at the forefront of his memory resides his city council purpose fulfilled; in 2020, Public Safety got a new building, and local dispatch became one cohesive unit.
A couple days ago, Johnson made his way back to the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility to have breakfast with friends and colleagues. He spoke for a while with Ron Christian, chief of Maryville’s Police Department, about how those on duty look forward to working in the new facility.
After their conversation, Christian picked up a mop and got back to work.
“Just the amount of pride the man was taking in mopping the floor — and he’s the police chief — that spoke volumes to me,” Johnson said.
