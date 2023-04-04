Make it Maryville held its open house April 1. The first official day of Make it Maryville is May 6, and it will go until October 7.
Make it Maryville is a nonprofit organization that promotes locally owned small businesses and the community through sales events, social media outreach, large events and fundraisers. It was established in 2017 by shop and boutique owners with the goal of revitalizing and restoring Maryville.
It is organized by volunteers and relies on contributions and grants. It received its standards of values from the state in 2022 and is currently working on its 501c3 to be tax-exempt by virtue of its charitable programs.
There were 14 local businesses posted, however, more sales and promotions were later posted online.
Local businesses included La Chic, 39th Street Liquor, Ferluknat Farm, The Perk, Simply Posh Boutique, Thrifty Boutique, Barnyard Boutique, Cobbler Cottage, Bliss Salon, The Haircut Place, 5 Mile Corner This % That, Blue Willow Boutique, Timbearcats Axe Throwing The Fields Paintball, Black Pony Brewing Company, William Coy’s Farm to Table Restaurant, White Elm Mercantile, The Kitchen and Bath Source, Minnie Lane, Maryville Florist, Title Town Bar and Grill and A&G Restaurant.
Businesses such as the Thrifty Boutique had sales for 20% off your entire purchase. Hangar Cinema did buy one movie ticket, get one free for a future show. Simply Posh Boutique sold discounted denim and $10 leggings, and Ferluknat Farm had discounted fabric.
Holly Kay Cronk is the owner of Ferluknat Farm and spoke about the beginning of Make It Maryville and how it grew into a nonprofit organization. Cronk has also been a part of the Don and Holly Breakfast Club on KNIM radio.
“So, I started out promoting our small businesses and sales events, and then we grew from two events to, you know, some open houses, then COVID came, and the fifth page was pretty dormant anyways to begin with,” Cronk said. “Then I took it over and pumped it up, and now Make it Maryville is for most all the businesses constantly, we share their posts, so I don’t normally create new content. I share their content because the idea is for people to go and follow these other businesses that have their interest.”
Make It Maryville coordinates four yearly events, including spring open house, June Shop Hop, fall open house and Christmas Shop Hop.
There are two open houses sponsored by Make it Maryville per year, including Maker’s Market and the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. Maker’s Market focuses on handmade local crafts had over 30 vendors.
Make It Maryville hosts the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival. It is being planned and talent is being signed. A press release will be made once the contracts are signed.
