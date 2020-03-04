Bustling with family, faculty and staff, the friends of retiring Equity Coordinator Pat Wyatt filled the J.W. Jones Student Union Living Room Feb. 28 to give goodbyes — some tearful, some joyful for the future — to someone who touched every corner of campus.
Wyatt has worked at Northwest for 34 years, but in total, she’s been at the University most of her adult life.
Wyatt received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwest and began working in the B.D. Owens Library as a reference specialist in 1984. She said she worked her way up the chain at the library, acting as a library assistant, manager at the Proctoring Center and later an assistant librarian.
Through her work at the Proctoring Center, her focus shifted to helping students with disabilities and she moved out of the library, becoming the accessibility coordinator.
“In equity, working with the students to help them be more successful is really the reason I loved my job and what made it hard to leave,” Wyatt said.
Director of Northwest Online and the Learning and Teaching Center Darla Runyon, who has known Wyatt the entirety of her 22 years at Northwest, said her caring nature is what propelled her into the equity coordinator position.
“Where she’s at right now, she can make a huge impact, and she has made a huge impact,” Runyon said. “It’s how much she works with them. She’s always one-on-one and students need that personal attention.”
Wyatt said the most important part of her job is making sure students know what they are doing at Northwest is important and being a support in their success.
The biggest challenge, she said, is the stigma surrounding disability.
“They don’t want to face up to that (having a disability), but it’s not really a bad thing. It just means there’s a barrier they have to get past, and that’s what we’re here to help them do,” Wyatt said.
Runyon said every time she thinks about Wyatt, it’s about how much she cares about people. She said her work ethic, her personality and her integrity are what gives her the reputation she has with students and employees.
“She cares so much that she probably overworks herself,” Runyon said. “She puts in that extra mile because she cares.”
Wyatt’s stepdaughter’s mother Carol Heflin said Wyatt goes above and beyond, not just in a professional capacity but also working with Northwest Dance Company and as a parent.
“From being with my daughter and coming into her family later on, she is open arms with all of us. I don’t think it really matters if you’re a student, a parent or another family member, Pat (Wyatt)’s just going to meet you with open arms. That’s the kind of person she is,” Heflin said.
Wyatt received the staff award at the 2019 Influential Women of Northwest awards, according to a University news release.
“Without her assistant and dedication, many students and faculty would be on their own to navigate a challenging learning environment,” one of her nominators said.
Runyon said Wyatt has built up her position in a way that will ease the transition for whoever fills her shoes.
Heflin said the next chapter in Wyatt’s life will be focused on family, but she said Wyatt has worked hard for so long that she will find ways to stay busy and keep helping people.
Tearfully, Wyatt said she hopes her legacy at Northwest is students knowing that they are always accepted, no matter their ability.
