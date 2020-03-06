Northwest President John Jasinski released an “All That Jazz” statement via email containing the University’s latest update on monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, including what steps the institution has taken as of March 6 to prepare if the virus reaches Missouri.
According to the statement, a team of Northwest staff members are focusing on issues related to international travel, communicating with informed local and state government, as well as continuing to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines.
The University has launched a page on its website that will contain updates as they happen on Northwest’s coronavirus procedures.
The CDC issued a recommendation to higher education institutions March 1 to consider postponing or canceling foreign student exchange programs due to unpredictable travel circumstances.
Jasinski said the University acted on that recommendation.
“(The response team) advised our Northwest students who are studying abroad this spring on the European continent to make arrangements to return to the United States,” Jasinski said in his statement.
Northwest’s study abroad unit is in communication with the eight students who are affected by the suspension of study abroad, encouraging them to work with their host institutions so academic needs can be met.
In conjunction with the suspension, a School of Education study abroad experience trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, planned for March 20-27 was also canceled.
For faculty and staff, a regularly scheduled summer program for Chinese students was modified. The program ordinarily allowed instructors to travel to China to teach a variety of courses, but with the recent outbreak reaching high numbers in the area, those classes will be held online.
The program served 127 Chinese students in 34 classes taught by 19 faculty in the 2018-19 academic year, a statistic Northwest is looking to grow on through moving courses to an online platform and maintain the partnership.
According to NPR, there are no outbreaks centered on U.S. college campuses as of March 6, and young people as a group appear less likely to contract the disease.
But since the population of college campuses are growing recognizable as an international community, there are a number of ways colleges are combating issues the virus outbreak has caused in academia.
Some campuses, like at New York University and Fort Hays State University, which are based in the U.S. but have on-ground operations in China and Japan, are moving classes online.
Other institutions, according to a survey released by the Institute of International Education March 5, are offering students stuck abroad the opportunity to do independent study, take a semester off or enroll in special classes offered online.
Communication Manager Mark Hornickel said the University is committed to the health and safety of students, and have to consider a number of things in the planning process with the response team.
“We continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and we are doing what a number of other universities are doing,” Hornickel said. “We are planning for the contingency.”
Nodaway County Emergency Management officials met with local government and emergency management representatives in Maryville March 4 to discuss provisions if the virus were to reach the area.
Northwest Vice President for Enterprise Risk Management Brad Scott and Executive Director and Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellness Gerald Wilmes attended the March 4 conversation, where leaders discussed how to handle someone suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.
As Northwest continues to discuss contingencies and plan for emergency response, Jasinski reiterated the CDC guideline for prevention in his message to students, faculty and staff before spring break.
“We ask you to remain vigilant and informed of the latest developments regarding coronavirus,” Jasinski said in the statement. “Take appropriate steps to prevent spread of the disease.”
More information on guidelines and advice from the CDC on coronavirus can be found on their website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.