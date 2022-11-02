Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 26
Alice Wong, 60, was in an accident in Parking Lot 36.
Oct. 24
There is an open investigation for stealing in Dieterich Hall.
Oct. 23
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Hudson Hall.
There is an open investigation for assault in the fourth degree in Franken Hall.
Oct. 22
There is an open investigation for threatening nonconsensual dissemination of private images online.
Maryville Police Department
Oct. 31
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 200 block of North Market Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 200 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 2000 block of East First Street
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
There was an accident between Joseph T. Meyer, 50, and Crystal Y. Martin, 64, on South Main Street and West Torrance Street.
Oct. 30
A summons was issued to Lorna R. Murphy, 37, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 28
There is an ongoing investigation for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 500 block of North Buchanan Street.
James E. Blessington II, 69, was in an accident on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 700 block of North Fillmore Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Jaimee D. Fee, 29, for a dog at large on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 2000 block of East First Street.
Oct. 26
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Abdi M. Muse, 29, and Aaron Davis, 36, on the 1800 block of East First Street.
Oct. 25
There was an accident between Robert J. Santiago, 56, and Randall W. Ingram, 77, on North Dewey Street and West Seventh Street. Santiago was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
