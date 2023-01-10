Recently the Maryville community has welcomed a new business, Daylight Donuts, owned by Chanbora Chhauv and Sony Sun. The business that is located at 624 S. Main quickly became popular in the community. It opened for business Dec. 30, 2022. Since then, it has seen a steady flow of business that comes to enjoy fresh baked donuts.
“The goals I have for this location is to become stable and sell more products,” Chhauv said.
This location has been in the works for quite some time. The store was bought two years ago from an old,abandoned Dairy Queen. The owners have been working on it since, getting it ready to open to the public.
“The construction has been taking a while because of COVID and budgeting everything, we had to keep setting the opening date further back,” Chhauv said.
Chhauv expects an increase in customers as more college students and community members are returning from break. He hopes that with an increase in customers, Daylight Donuts can remain open and in Maryville.
The Daylight Donuts chain business has been around since Sept. 22, 1954. The first shop opened in Joplin, Missouri, and has since spread across the United States with 346 locations, with 18 being in Missouri. Some locations include St. Joseph, Pleasant Hill, and Harrisonville.
Daylight Donuts opens from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. It offers takeout and dine-in and even takes special orders. The menu includes fresh baked donuts, breakfast sandwiches, croissants, energy drinks, coffee and other refreshments.
“There isn’t any product that sells better than the others since new customers like to try all of the different products we have,” Chhauv said.
Chhauv’s inspiration to start a business in town began when he was driving from Nebraska and noticed opportunities in Maryville and eventually decided to open up shop here.
“I think that we have a good impact on the Northwest Community,” Sun said.
Chhauv said the most difficult challenge for the business since opening is the number of employees on staff. Unsure of how many he would need on a day-to-day basis, he underestimated how many workers he would need. This location has two employees and two co-owners that take on the business everyday to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Daylight Donuts has been open for less than a month, but that hasn’t stopped it from showing its success in the Maryville community. Many college students are happy to have another restaurant to choose from. With this being the only donut shop in a forty mile radius, it opens up a new type of business that isn’t seen here locally.
“I’m excited to have another breakfast spot in Maryville. I love donuts, and they’re hard to find around here,” Northwest Freshman Carly Battreal said.
